GAME RECAP #10: NUCKS Win! Pathetic Loss - Get Devil’d 5-2

After that heady TWO GAME WIN STREAK the Nucks went on to end October on a high note - tonight’s reverse curse jerseys tilt was too much like how October started.

How can that happen?!

The Nucking FO braintrust brought in more D - and took out the D who were playing well - Huggie is back and playing like OEL. And worse, OEL is playing like an injured OEL.

And OEL walks down main street and surprises the goalie by shooting the puck over false creek — jimmi

3 UGH game.

Actually it was more like 32 UGHS, but I’m tired and cranky and don’t give an UGH to this team if this is how they plan to win - or plan to lose.

Basic hockey sense has been fully banished on the PK.

Basic hockey sense has been fully banished on the PP.

Basic hockey sense has been fully banished on the even strength.

Not just sense, but so many careless plays on and off the puck. Almost everyone was suffering from poor timing, poor decisions and generally poor effort.

THE GOOD

Bo had 2 goals! Worked hard all night.

Nucks didn’t get shutout by the Joysey backup. That’s good.

THE BAD

Bo worked hard all game - trying to recall if anyone else did. Uh... hmmm...

Ummm... well Schenn jumped into a fight and pounded his frustrations into a GAME MISCONDUCT!

Everyone else... well... not so much. Not even Petey had a good game. And Demmers couldn’t save the SS (slacker ship) Canucks.

More roster churn doesn’t make for a good solid team effort. Especially when they pull out the players playing well who were making the effort to play well. Off ice politics are tough to follow on ice.

THE HORRID

Basic hockey plays. Stopping backdoors isn’t Demmer’s job.

Breaking up 2-on-1s. Not Nucks D’s job. That’s Demmer’s job.

Historically permissive PK. That’s no one’s job.

Nucks have played 1 good strong game in 10 where they played the full 60.

10% solution. Westy will tell you 10% proof is weak sauce.

Giving up so many odd-man rushes that we thought there was a special bonus round for rushes. Maybe that’s the secret of the Nucks PP giving up shorties. I don’t know.

Under achieving and losing. Is that the Unfinished Business?

However, another pathetic effort can’t get our game thread down.

This game is a carbon copy of last year’s games: the Canucks simply can’t generate decent shots on net, let alone high danger chances, even with some O-zone time. Only Bo is pulling the cart on the PP, and Petey’s quietly gone ice cold again, and Miller is on planet dgaf. Would be tolerable, but Demko is mortal this year. Meanwhile, Jersey, like Buffalo this year, and like LA last year, has leapfrogged into being a good team. Blaaaahlerg. — copey2

THE LITTLE EFFORT VIDEO

The 2 Johns put in a better effort than the Nucks.

GAME STATS (Look Away)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Devils NJD 37 58% 1/1 25 14 17 3 Canucks VAN 23 42% 2/5 27 22 11 5



PLAYER STATS (Keep Bo - Something Something The Rest)

ROG DEPRESSORS

Bo played well. Nucks still lose. Could be a team game after all.

Bo Horvat meets with the media following the game against New Jersey.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/dGsVSnAAzq — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 2, 2022

Bruce has left the happy place. Now he’s in the ROG trying to answer the big questions - hard working practices vs slacker not-working games.

We know the Nucks are not a good team. The league’s worst PK isn’t a good thing.

Being last in the league might be worse - especially when the Nucks have to share the dank dark basement with Carumbus and the Blues. That’s a fouler smelling hangout than the NM post-game therapy and binge-drinking lounge.

Too soon, but this is looking like another lost Nucking year. The new management team have a vision for the team. Must be a long term vision.

No one in NucksNation has the patience for the 9th consecutive lost season.

Oh well... only 70 something more lost games to go. Only have to win 7 of the next 11 to hit the mystical 500 milestone.

Accountability? Not the Nucking team’s job. Maybe some other grand strategy is at play.

Let’s find out.