Preseason Recap: NUCKS WIN! Shutout AZ Tonics 4-0

There are no easy games in pro hockey. Pro hockey has a preseason. There are no easy games in the preseason.

Until tonight.

The Yotes, who are likely to change their moniker to the Arizona Tonic, are the team we wish the Nucks could play (at home) 25 times a year. At NM we enjoy our gin and tonic. Not as much as rum and running it, but still.

This was a great tonic to close out the ultimate game of nothing.

THE GOOD

Demmers gets his 1st SO of the preseason. Tricky as he only faced 7 shots all game.

Nucks got so much PP practice Bruce had to create a 4th and 5th unit on the fly. Sure getting 1 goal on 10 power plays isn’t ideal, but the Tonic took so many penalties that some mercy shooting might have been required.

The Nucks opened the scoring early in the 1st - on the PP.

Power play marker from the Captain pic.twitter.com/7RwkQBZpVE — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 8, 2022

Dakota makes it 2-0 after a nice giveaway and go play.

No complaints with this little gift right to our stick ☺️ pic.twitter.com/aYQXdLZdno — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 8, 2022

The really good news for those who prefer an effective depth defenseman than a slow center, Allvin delivered the big news. The NM Cap Accounting Department will be relieved.

Canucks acquire defenceman Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second round draft pick.



DETAILS | https://t.co/BEqunINviu pic.twitter.com/0KaB6O9KXG — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 8, 2022

Pete put a corner-picking laser on the board. Wow!

And to make the zero-to-here motif complete, Kuz came out of the box and onto the scoreboard.

THE BAD

Nucks could have had a 10-0 meaningless win. Oh well... there’s always next preseason.

This would have been a fun game to attend. Or watch on TV, no matter that Kent says radio is better for consecutive imagined hatties.

THE HORRIBLE

Gnarland got crunched between two Tonic players and left the game. The Fear Factor at NM HQ rose to 99.2 awaiting the diagnosis of concussing cusses.

That bad news didn’t arrive. Yet. Bruce said post game that he didn’t think the Faeries would be taking another forward out to the injury farm.

BIG PRESSERS

A preseason presser with the GM in-game? Haven’t seen that before.

Allvin gets us up to date with trade news, the faery report and more.

"See him as a third pairing defenceman, character guy, hard to play against."



️ G.M. Patrik Allvin speaks to the media following the acquisition of Riley Stillman from the Chicago Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/uR8KRtF88M — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 8, 2022

Kuz having fun in his 1st presser - but might want a more sympathetic translator than Podz.

Andrei Kuzmenko meets with the media following his two point performance against the Coyotes. pic.twitter.com/m8IUqTZmpa — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 8, 2022

Bruce likes his new sniper. And enjoyed the Tonic tilt.

"He can score. Give him a shot, give him a chance and he can score...there's no doubt about his release and his shot is as good as anybody."



️ Head Coach Bruce Boudreau on Andrei Kuzmenko pic.twitter.com/1hdYf43vOi — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 8, 2022

That’s a wrap.

Preseason faeires have had a big run. Hope they realize they’ve used up the November quota. I hope.

As is the weakest of NM traditions, one last preseason mean-nuttin’ poll.

One nothing season ends and another begins next week. Our preseason optimism period is over and the grind of 82 is about to develop, unravel or ramp up to the post season.

Enjoy the road grind to possible glory.