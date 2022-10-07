GAME DAY PREVIEW: Canucks vs Arizona Coyotes

VANCOUVER CANUCKS vs ARIZONA COYOTES

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: THANKFULLY, NO. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: FIVE FOR HOWLING

While it felt like the Canucks weren’t going to pull off a victory on Wednesday night, Elias Pettersson came through with the game winner to end a 5 game losing streak in a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers. They’ll go up against the Arizona Coyotes tonight in one last tuneup before they hit the road for a five game road trip to start the year.

They’ll do it with a lineup that is pretty close to what we should see on Wednesday night against the Oilers in Edmonton, but it is worth noting that Nils Aman and Linus Karlsson are still in the lineup and will play tonight, Now, it’s very likely they want to ensure the duo get some more NHL playing time before sending them down to Abbotsford, but the fact they’ve survived all the cuts so far is a good sign in terms of their development.

LINEUPS

Roundin' out the pre-season at @RogersArena tomorrow in front of the home crowd!



TICKETS | https://t.co/gt6hCJVMg1 pic.twitter.com/GhT7XpLKFp — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 7, 2022

PP units #Canucks





Kuzmenko

Miller-Horvat-Pettersson

OEL





Garland

Karlsson-Pearson-Rathbone

Wolanin@Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 7, 2022

Meanwhile, we’ve been searching for any evidence of a possible Coyotes lineup, and come up with jack squat. So we’ll just post this, and assure you most of these players will be in the lineup, and also that these are all real actual people.

The Arizona Coyotes are going to be shockingly bad. pic.twitter.com/wcxa1oZ1Ho — JJ Gab (@RiseFromTheAshZ) September 28, 2022

GAME DAY CHATTER

"They are part of the leadership group even if they don't wear an A on a daily basis."



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau on Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes ahead of tonight's game against Arizona pic.twitter.com/POEUZS9igj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 7, 2022

"We want to make sure we're playing the right way...Last tune up before the real thing so making sure our habits are in the right place."



J.T. Miller pic.twitter.com/jHo4oksvRC — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 7, 2022

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Today’s a pretty big day in metal history, it was on this date in 1986 that three pretty massive albums were released. The most notable was SLAYER’s ‘Reign In Blood’, still one of the finest moments in thrash history. Also on this day was the second release from EXODUS ‘Pleasures Of The Flesh’. It’s a pretty underrated album, and one worth exploring. The other big release was ‘Game Over’ by NUCLEAR ASSAULT. Featuring ANTHRAX/S.O.D./BRUTAL TRUTH bassist Danny Lilker, NUCLEAR ASSAULT brought some punked up thrash ferocity to the East Coast to show the Bay Area didn’t hold all the cards. Off that album, this is ‘Radiation Sickness’.

Enjoy the game and whatever you happen to do with your weekend. Go Canucks Go.