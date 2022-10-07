Wake With Elias: Trudeau Speaks on Hockey Canada and We Have a Dog Now

Canucks News
- After taking fan input for the name, the Canucks announced their new team dog! His name is Ryp, in honour of course of the late Rick Rypien. I like the name, and he seems like a very good dog. I hope we see more of him throughout the season.
Meet Ryp!
To us, the name Ryp represents the ultimate teammate.
Ryp is courageous, kind, determined and supportive.
We know he will make a tremendous impact on the life of his new teammate following his training.
Learn more on Ryp
- Here is the rest of his litter. Some cute names here too. I wonder how Daniel feels that he didn’t get a dog named after him while Henrik did. Some drama brewing there I’m sure.
And the rest of the litter (Ryp's teammates) @bcguidedogs needs volunteers in the Vancouver area to help raise puppies.
Volunteers will receive training, supplies and support from staff that assist through the whole puppy raising process.
DETAILS | https://t.co/jdBykYgVlZ pic.twitter.com/EznibxwG71
- Tyler Myers was out at practice today. While we don’t know why, it may ne worth keeping an eye on. If he’s out, it would be a devastating early blow to the team. Myers is far, far from a perfect player, but still, there aren’t many options!
No Tyler Myers at #Canucks practice today.
- Boudreau on EP. Pettersson’s looked good in the pre-season, and hopefully that bodes well for his start to the season. Confidence wise, he can’t afford another slump to begin the season, and I’m optimistic he’s gonna come roaring out the gates.
#Canucks' Bruce Boudreau on Elias Pettersson:
"You could tell from the very first shift…he goes out there and he hits somebody and knocks them over. Then he takes another hit and that's what leadership is. I think Petey really wants to become a leader. He led all night long."
- And on a similar note, the Canucks seem to be giving some younger players more leadership responsibility. Good! They’re not that young anymore, and for all intents and purposes, it’s their team. Glad they’re taking on a bigger role, seemingly.
like the fact #Canucks have made EP40 an alternate captain on a couple of occasions and tonight Hughes is wearing an A. Bring them into the leadership group. The players know who the leaders on the team are
- And Craig Button on if the pre-season matters. People have had spicy takes on it, but honestly, I don’t really care. I truly don’t think it matters. Pre-season is a mix of tweeters, prospects, and NHLers, so to judge the whole club on it seems silly, in my view.
The #Canucks are winless in the pre-season. How much stock does @CraigJButton put in the pre-season?
Catch that and more below!
Hockey News
- The hockey world was dominated by Hockey Canada yesterday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke forcefully against the organization, even going so far as to threaten to replace it. It’s a pretty serious step by the PM, and after a pathetic week for Hockey Canada, it feels like things are finally collapsing in on them.
(Please don’t tell me your opinion on Trudeau or vaccines or whatever in the comments. I don’t care.)
PM Justin Trudeau: "If we have to create an organization, get rid of Hockey Canada, and create an organization called it 'Canada Hockey' instead, people will look at doing that."
- Trudeau also spoke on Quebec Hockey’s decision to withhold funding from Hockey Canada. Between federal, provincial, and corporate bodies taking away funding, there’s not going to be much left soon. Good! The term “F*** around and find out” has been thrown around quite a bit, and with good reason. Actions (and inaction) have consequences, and they’re finally feeling it.
"I think it boggles the mind that Hockey Canada is continuing to dig in its heels," PM Justin Trudeau told reporters when asked about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. His comments come as Hockey Québec said it would cut ties with Hockey Canada.
- Like I said, corporations are pulling out of Hockey Canada deals — most drastically, Canadian Tire, who is not just pausing as many have done, but permanently severing ties. It’s a huge step, and one that is sure to draw some attention to it.
New: Canadian Tire is permanently ending its relationship with Hockey Canada, in what is the most significant corporate response so far in HC's expanding scandal.
CT, one of HC's "international" level corporate partners, told me HC "continues to resist meaningful change..."
- In some better news of relevance to Canucks fans, Jake Virtanen’s PTO has come to an end.
Jake Virtanen has been released from his PTO with the Oilers.
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- It’s a big weekend for the Vancouver Whitecaps, who play a win-and-you’re-in game this Sunday. It’s amazing that they could very well make it to the post-season. What a weird, scrappy group.
It's up to us now. Win & we're in.
Decision Day is this Sunday, October 9.
- Not often we say this, but it’s a big baseball time for Vancouver. Who are you supporting in the Toronto Blue Jays-Seattle Mariners? I’m a Mariners guy myself. Partially because I love the sad teams. But let us know your allegiance in the comments.
Our poll question: Who are you cheering for in the Mariners-Jays series?
- And in some municipal election shenanigans, someone is promising to bring back the NBA to Vancouver? I don’t think Mayors can unilaterally bring in an NBA franchise, but good luck I guess to Fred Harding.
fact check: this isn't something a mayor can do
