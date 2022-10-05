GAME DAY PREVIEW: Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers

VANCOUVER CANUCKS vs EDMONTON OILERS
ABBOTSFORD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ABBOTSFORD, BC
7:00PM PST
TV: THANKFULLY, NO. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650
OPPOSING BLOG: THE COPPER AND BLUE
Calling Monday’s 7-2 ass-whuppin’ ugly is a bit of an understatement, and should things go south yet again, at least you won’t have to actually watch it. Theoretically, it should be much closer, with the lineup the Canucks are putting out tonight. It appears far closer to what to expect on opening night than any we’ve seen thus far.
Again, it’s still preseason, and it’s often not an indicator of how things will play out over the season, but it sure would be nice to see them get the W tonight in front of the Abby crowd, setting the Baby Canucks up well for season number two.
LINEUPS
Tomorrow is the Truth and Reconciliation game in Abbotsford against the Oilers.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 5, 2022
Here is who you can expect to see in the line up! pic.twitter.com/QKhku7ROwo
Morning skate #Canucks lines— Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 5, 2022
Pearson-Miller-Garland
Joshua-Horvat-Höglander
Podkolzin-Pettersson-Kuzmenko
Dickinson-Åman-Lazar
Extras: Dries, Karlsson
Hughes-Schenn
OEL-Poolman
Burroughs-Myers
Wolanin-Rathbone
Demko and Martin in the nets. @Sportsnet650 pic.twitter.com/CPB4obmc4n
PP units— Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 5, 2022
Kuzmenko
Miller-Horvat-Pettersson
Hughes
Podkolzin
Garland-Pearson-Höglander
OEL#Canucks @Sportsnet650
Demko getting extra work in after morning skate. Likely means Martin goes tonight. #Canucks @Sportsnet650— Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 5, 2022
Oilers line rushes in Abbotsford this morning:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) October 5, 2022
Holloway - McDavid - Hyman
Shore - Nugent-Hopkins - Puljujarvi
Janmark - McLeod - Ryan
Hamblin - Malone - Virtanen
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Bouchard
Broberg - Murray
Niemelainen - Demers
Skinner
Pickard #Oilers
GAME DAY CHATTER
"I've got to keep progressing through this camp to get to a better spot where I think I can get to. I just got to keep working and pushing."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 5, 2022
Tucker Poolman speaks with the media following morning skate at UBC pic.twitter.com/RGPNsTJbQ9
“Every year, you’ve got something to prove. Doesn’t matter if you’re a rookie or a veteran guy…you’re always trying to bring value to the club.”— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 5, 2022
Luke Schenn pic.twitter.com/audzu7UuXF
GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN
If you like old school stuff, you might wanna head down to the WISE Hall tonight to catch NWOBHM legends RAVEN as they tour North America. It’s the 40th anniversary of their ‘Wiped Out’ album, and they’re playing the entire thing live for the first time, which would be amazing. Sure, it’s not as good as seeing them open that show for Megaforce Records Tribute show with Metallica later this year, but they’re a hell of a fun band to watch.
Not certain this one’s on CDC tonight, if not it’s radio only. Enjoy it if you tune in, eh? Go Canucks Go!
Loading comments...