GAME DAY PREVIEW: Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers

VANCOUVER CANUCKS vs EDMONTON OILERS

ABBOTSFORD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ABBOTSFORD, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: THANKFULLY, NO. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: THE COPPER AND BLUE

Calling Monday’s 7-2 ass-whuppin’ ugly is a bit of an understatement, and should things go south yet again, at least you won’t have to actually watch it. Theoretically, it should be much closer, with the lineup the Canucks are putting out tonight. It appears far closer to what to expect on opening night than any we’ve seen thus far.

Again, it’s still preseason, and it’s often not an indicator of how things will play out over the season, but it sure would be nice to see them get the W tonight in front of the Abby crowd, setting the Baby Canucks up well for season number two.

LINEUPS

Tomorrow is the Truth and Reconciliation game in Abbotsford against the Oilers.



Here is who you can expect to see in the line up! pic.twitter.com/QKhku7ROwo — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 5, 2022

Morning skate #Canucks lines



Pearson-Miller-Garland

Joshua-Horvat-Höglander

Podkolzin-Pettersson-Kuzmenko

Dickinson-Åman-Lazar



Extras: Dries, Karlsson



Hughes-Schenn

OEL-Poolman

Burroughs-Myers

Wolanin-Rathbone



Demko and Martin in the nets. @Sportsnet650 pic.twitter.com/CPB4obmc4n — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 5, 2022

PP units





Kuzmenko

Miller-Horvat-Pettersson

Hughes





Podkolzin

Garland-Pearson-Höglander

OEL#Canucks @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 5, 2022

Demko getting extra work in after morning skate. Likely means Martin goes tonight. #Canucks @Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 5, 2022

Oilers line rushes in Abbotsford this morning:



Holloway - McDavid - Hyman

Shore - Nugent-Hopkins - Puljujarvi

Janmark - McLeod - Ryan

Hamblin - Malone - Virtanen



Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Bouchard

Broberg - Murray

Niemelainen - Demers



Skinner

Pickard #Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) October 5, 2022

GAME DAY CHATTER

"I've got to keep progressing through this camp to get to a better spot where I think I can get to. I just got to keep working and pushing."



Tucker Poolman speaks with the media following morning skate at UBC pic.twitter.com/RGPNsTJbQ9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 5, 2022

“Every year, you’ve got something to prove. Doesn’t matter if you’re a rookie or a veteran guy…you’re always trying to bring value to the club.”



Luke Schenn pic.twitter.com/audzu7UuXF — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 5, 2022

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

If you like old school stuff, you might wanna head down to the WISE Hall tonight to catch NWOBHM legends RAVEN as they tour North America. It’s the 40th anniversary of their ‘Wiped Out’ album, and they’re playing the entire thing live for the first time, which would be amazing. Sure, it’s not as good as seeing them open that show for Megaforce Records Tribute show with Metallica later this year, but they’re a hell of a fun band to watch.

Not certain this one’s on CDC tonight, if not it’s radio only. Enjoy it if you tune in, eh? Go Canucks Go!