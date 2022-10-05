 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME DAY PREVIEW: Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers

The Canucks return from Edmonton to host the Oilers in Abbotsford tonight, hoping a more experienced lineup translates into a different outcome than Monday’s disasterpiece.

By Kent Basky
Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Lawrence Scott/Getty Images

VANCOUVER CANUCKS vs EDMONTON OILERS

ABBOTSFORD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE, ABBOTSFORD, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: THANKFULLY, NO. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: THE COPPER AND BLUE

Calling Monday’s 7-2 ass-whuppin’ ugly is a bit of an understatement, and should things go south yet again, at least you won’t have to actually watch it. Theoretically, it should be much closer, with the lineup the Canucks are putting out tonight. It appears far closer to what to expect on opening night than any we’ve seen thus far.

Again, it’s still preseason, and it’s often not an indicator of how things will play out over the season, but it sure would be nice to see them get the W tonight in front of the Abby crowd, setting the Baby Canucks up well for season number two.

LINEUPS

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

If you like old school stuff, you might wanna head down to the WISE Hall tonight to catch NWOBHM legends RAVEN as they tour North America. It’s the 40th anniversary of their ‘Wiped Out’ album, and they’re playing the entire thing live for the first time, which would be amazing. Sure, it’s not as good as seeing them open that show for Megaforce Records Tribute show with Metallica later this year, but they’re a hell of a fun band to watch.

Not certain this one’s on CDC tonight, if not it’s radio only. Enjoy it if you tune in, eh? Go Canucks Go!

