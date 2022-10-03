GAME DAY PREVIEW: Canucks @ Edmonton Oilers

VANCOUVER CANUCKS vs EDMONTON OILERS
ROGERS PLACE, EDMONTON, AB
6:00PM PST
TV: SPORTSNET ONE. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650
OPPOSING BLOG: THE COPPER AND BLUE
I’m pretty sure we’re all as tired as you are of the phrase “Don’t worry, preseason games mean nothing”, right? It’s been a frustrating start thus far, being shutout twice and losing the other two in overtime. Sure, these games don’t count in the standings, but they’re not meaningless, as there are a number of players who need to make an impact this season, and we haven’t seen many true standouts, at least on a consistent basis.
That brings us to tonight’s contest in the Alberta capital against another team with some players who have something to prove this year. The Oilers have undergone a number of changes on the back end, with a new goaltending tandem, and a couple new faces on defence as well. Oh, and Jake Virtanen, still around on a PTO.
It’s hard to know what to believe when it comes to how things are going for the former Canuck. Numerous Edmonton media members have spoken about how Virtanen’s been dreadful, and it’s just a matter of time before the Oilers wash their hands of him. It’s weird, because that appears to be a tad different than what Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said today.
I would imagine that if he’s on the bubble, having a couple big games against his former club would serve him well. That being said, it’s probably a little naive to think the Canucks will be doing what they can to keep him from doing that. It’s not that he’s the most pressing concern when it comes to the Oilers, far from it. Either way the Canucks aren’t exactly eager to do any favours for him. And as you’ll see below, this is very clearly going to be a) A nearly complete Oilers opening night lineup versus an Abbotsford Canucks team benefiting from a few NHL bodies and b) a very long night for Collin Delia.
LINEUPS
Oilers vs Vancouver:— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 3, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto
Holloway-Draisaitl-Hyman
McLeod-RNH-Foegele
Benson-Shore-Virtanen
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Bouchard
Samorukov-Barrie
Campbell
Skinner
Morning skate #Canucks lines— Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 3, 2022
Podkolzin-Dries-Garland
Nielsen-Åman-Höglander
Dickinson-Lazar-Klimovich
Di Giuseppe-Stevens-Lockwood
Wolanin-Burroughs
DeKeyser-Juulsen
Brisebois-Keeper
Delia
Silovs
6pm tonight in Edmonton on @Sportsnet650 pic.twitter.com/1ktmxyBvBL
Woof. 0-3-2 seems like a pretty likely result in this one.
GAME DAY CHATTER
"Compete shouldn't take time to figure out...compete should be there 100% of the time. That should be in your DNA as a team and a standard we hold on ourselves."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 3, 2022
️ J.T. Miller pic.twitter.com/TNdbxNMluQ
"It is pre-season, there is still cobwebs to get out and little things you have to work on and adjust to get ready for the season, so we just got to start gearing up from here on out."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 3, 2022
️ Bo Horvat pic.twitter.com/qCjn1sL6wf
Head Coach Bruce Boudreau meets with the media ahead of tonight's game in Edmonton. pic.twitter.com/mybJQO3kN6— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 3, 2022
#Canucks tonight:— Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) October 3, 2022
PP1: Podkolzin-Garland-Dries-Hoglander-Wolanin
PP2: Aman-Klimovich-Dickinson-Nielsen-Brisebois
GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN
Going back to 1986 today and ‘Life of Dreams’ from NYC Crossover kings CRUMBSUCKERS. I hadn’t actually seen this video before, but this was a favorite of mine as a budding metalhead back in the day.
Enjoy the game, folks. Go Canucks Go!
