GAME DAY PREVIEW: Canucks @ Edmonton Oilers

The Canucks look to avoid a fifth straight preseason loss as they head to Edmonton to begin the first of two against the Oilers.

By Kent Basky
Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

VANCOUVER CANUCKS vs EDMONTON OILERS

ROGERS PLACE, EDMONTON, AB

6:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET ONE. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: THE COPPER AND BLUE

I’m pretty sure we’re all as tired as you are of the phrase “Don’t worry, preseason games mean nothing”, right? It’s been a frustrating start thus far, being shutout twice and losing the other two in overtime. Sure, these games don’t count in the standings, but they’re not meaningless, as there are a number of players who need to make an impact this season, and we haven’t seen many true standouts, at least on a consistent basis.

That brings us to tonight’s contest in the Alberta capital against another team with some players who have something to prove this year. The Oilers have undergone a number of changes on the back end, with a new goaltending tandem, and a couple new faces on defence as well. Oh, and Jake Virtanen, still around on a PTO.

It’s hard to know what to believe when it comes to how things are going for the former Canuck. Numerous Edmonton media members have spoken about how Virtanen’s been dreadful, and it’s just a matter of time before the Oilers wash their hands of him. It’s weird, because that appears to be a tad different than what Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said today.

I would imagine that if he’s on the bubble, having a couple big games against his former club would serve him well. That being said, it’s probably a little naive to think the Canucks will be doing what they can to keep him from doing that. It’s not that he’s the most pressing concern when it comes to the Oilers, far from it. Either way the Canucks aren’t exactly eager to do any favours for him. And as you’ll see below, this is very clearly going to be a) A nearly complete Oilers opening night lineup versus an Abbotsford Canucks team benefiting from a few NHL bodies and b) a very long night for Collin Delia.

LINEUPS

