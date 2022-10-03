GAME DAY PREVIEW: Canucks @ Edmonton Oilers

VANCOUVER CANUCKS vs EDMONTON OILERS

I’m pretty sure we’re all as tired as you are of the phrase “Don’t worry, preseason games mean nothing”, right? It’s been a frustrating start thus far, being shutout twice and losing the other two in overtime. Sure, these games don’t count in the standings, but they’re not meaningless, as there are a number of players who need to make an impact this season, and we haven’t seen many true standouts, at least on a consistent basis.

That brings us to tonight’s contest in the Alberta capital against another team with some players who have something to prove this year. The Oilers have undergone a number of changes on the back end, with a new goaltending tandem, and a couple new faces on defence as well. Oh, and Jake Virtanen, still around on a PTO.

It’s hard to know what to believe when it comes to how things are going for the former Canuck. Numerous Edmonton media members have spoken about how Virtanen’s been dreadful, and it’s just a matter of time before the Oilers wash their hands of him. It’s weird, because that appears to be a tad different than what Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said today.

I would imagine that if he’s on the bubble, having a couple big games against his former club would serve him well. That being said, it’s probably a little naive to think the Canucks will be doing what they can to keep him from doing that. It’s not that he’s the most pressing concern when it comes to the Oilers, far from it. Either way the Canucks aren’t exactly eager to do any favours for him. And as you’ll see below, this is very clearly going to be a) A nearly complete Oilers opening night lineup versus an Abbotsford Canucks team benefiting from a few NHL bodies and b) a very long night for Collin Delia.

LINEUPS

Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

Holloway-Draisaitl-Hyman

McLeod-RNH-Foegele

Benson-Shore-Virtanen



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Bouchard

Samorukov-Barrie



Campbell

Podkolzin-Dries-Garland

Nielsen-Åman-Höglander

Dickinson-Lazar-Klimovich

Di Giuseppe-Stevens-Lockwood



Wolanin-Burroughs

DeKeyser-Juulsen

Brisebois-Keeper



Delia

Silovs



Woof. 0-3-2 seems like a pretty likely result in this one.

"Compete shouldn't take time to figure out...compete should be there 100% of the time. That should be in your DNA as a team and a standard we hold on ourselves."



"It is pre-season, there is still cobwebs to get out and little things you have to work on and adjust to get ready for the season, so we just got to start gearing up from here on out."



Enjoy the game, folks. Go Canucks Go!