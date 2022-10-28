Gamethread #9: Canucks vs Penguins

Everyone....take a moment and enjoy the sweet feeling of victory.

Getting a win in October is something I feared wouldn’t occur and now there is a chance for a 2nd victory. Don’t you dare call me greedy...I am dreamer and I dream big!!

2 wins is something we all need...and in reality, deserve.

Unfortunately, the Penguins disagree. They had the Nucks number in both games last year....and that number was 4-1...I guess that’s two numbers and a hyphen.

This injury-laden team is going to have to find the legs to keep up with the Syd and the Penguins.

Go Coconuts Go!