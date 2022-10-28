 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wake With Elias: Win #1 and #600

The Canucks get their first while Bruce gets his 600th (also, a trade was made)

By Markus Meyer
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Seattle Kraken Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Canucks News

  • Folks, the days has come. After a deeply painful start, the Vancouver Canucks have a win, taking down the Seattle Kraken 5-4. Hallelujah. It’s not much, but it’s a start, and takes the edge off at least the slightest bit.
  • The game was, finally, Bruce Boudreaux’s 600th, putting him 22nd among all-time NHL coaches. Congrats, Bruce!
  • The Canucks also made a trade. They swapped defence prospect Jonathan Myrenberg and goaltending prospect Michael DiPietro for Boston Bruins forward Jack Studnicka. I honestly don’t know enough about this guy to make a judgement, but the early reviews from those more in the know seems reasonably positive. DiPietro was obviously out the door, but some people were quite high on Myrenberg. I guess we’ll see. Part of me thinks this is a classic Benning move, where we trade younger assets for a slightly older player, but part of me doesn't really care about Myrenberg. To be continued...
  • A neat Indigenous collaboration from the Canucks. Very cool. I have to say, I really love when they partner with Indigenous artists like this. I have a shirt from their Indigenous night last year, and it’s excellent.
  • Ryan Kesler had an interesting story to share about him and Torts from back in the day. This doesn’t really surprise me. The Torts era is a never-ending flow of content, even like, ten years later.
  • Lots of talk about rebuilds today, and a lot of it stemmed from this 32 Thoughts from Friedge. Honestly, we spend so much time debating the precise wording and I'm not sure it matters. Whether it’s a rebuild, retool, rebuild on the fly, whatever — this team is anchored by bad process, lack of vision, and a failure to plan long-term. The label does not matter.
  • And some history from last night: the 51 year anniversary of the Canucks’ first shutout. Neat!

Hockey News

  • Some unfortunate news for Sean Couturier, as the Flyers have gotten off to a pretty solid start.
  • Injury news as well on the Jakob Chychrun front. This is important because he’s on the trade block (though it feels like he’s perpetually there, to be honest). Unfortunate news for him and I guess we’ll follow how this affects his trade value.
  • A look at a possible news women’s pro hockey league. This is a story that feels like it’s always out there, but I hope they can make some progress. I think having a definitive space for women’s hockey would be good, instead of having it fragmented everywhere. Hopefully this can become something impactful — I'm optimistic.
  • And another Flyers tidbit, the Flyers have claimed Kiefer Bellows, a former first round pick in 2016. As far as I can remember, he is the only 2016 first round pick that has not panned out.

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • We’re going Lions heavy this week, in honour of their upcoming playoff game. Tickets are selling fast for their November 6th game against the Stampeders.
  • Again, putting some of these ticket sales into context. You do love to see it — hopefully the BC sports community can keep supporting the Lions. Overall, it’s been a successful first year under new ownership.
  • And some BC Lions history on this (yester)day. Appropriate, given they play the Blue Bombers tonight at 5:30 for their last regular season game.

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...