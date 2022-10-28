Wake With Elias: Win #1 and #600

Canucks News
- Folks, the days has come. After a deeply painful start, the Vancouver Canucks have a win, taking down the Seattle Kraken 5-4. Hallelujah. It’s not much, but it’s a start, and takes the edge off at least the slightest bit.
October 28, 2022
- The game was, finally, Bruce Boudreaux’s 600th, putting him 22nd among all-time NHL coaches. Congrats, Bruce!
Congrats on 600, Coach! pic.twitter.com/42mmHncHoH— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022
- The Canucks also made a trade. They swapped defence prospect Jonathan Myrenberg and goaltending prospect Michael DiPietro for Boston Bruins forward Jack Studnicka. I honestly don’t know enough about this guy to make a judgement, but the early reviews from those more in the know seems reasonably positive. DiPietro was obviously out the door, but some people were quite high on Myrenberg. I guess we’ll see. Part of me thinks this is a classic Benning move, where we trade younger assets for a slightly older player, but part of me doesn't really care about Myrenberg. To be continued...
Vancouver Canucks acquire forward Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenceman Jonathan Myrenberg.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022
DETAILS | https://t.co/BZRO1ubToy pic.twitter.com/ALEkXQYLmg
- A neat Indigenous collaboration from the Canucks. Very cool. I have to say, I really love when they partner with Indigenous artists like this. I have a shirt from their Indigenous night last year, and it’s excellent.
The intricacies of the orca.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 27, 2022
Haida Gwaii artist James Hart used traditional indigenous artistry to bring the #Canucks logo to life with this collaboratively carved sculpture.
Be sure to check it out at gate 8 next time you're at @RogersArena. pic.twitter.com/vzgXxfhso6
- Ryan Kesler had an interesting story to share about him and Torts from back in the day. This doesn’t really surprise me. The Torts era is a never-ending flow of content, even like, ten years later.
“Holy shit we are doing this right now. I’m going to fight a coach.”@Ryan_Kesler joined the show to discuss the time he thought he was going to fight Torts.— Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) October 25, 2022
: https://t.co/y6vxQhw9vN pic.twitter.com/tsTHnn3m6J
- Lots of talk about rebuilds today, and a lot of it stemmed from this 32 Thoughts from Friedge. Honestly, we spend so much time debating the precise wording and I'm not sure it matters. Whether it’s a rebuild, retool, rebuild on the fly, whatever — this team is anchored by bad process, lack of vision, and a failure to plan long-term. The label does not matter.
32 Thoughts, written: https://t.co/tddwH5gSKq— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 26, 2022
- And some history from last night: the 51 year anniversary of the Canucks’ first shutout. Neat!
#Canucks history was made on this day 51 years ago. At Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto @canucksalumni goalie Dunc Wilson posted Vancouver’s 1st ever #NHL shutout. He made 34 stops & fellow @NHLAlumni netmidner Bernie Parent made 20 svs in what finished as a 0-0 tie.@Sportsnet650 pic.twitter.com/9sogW6L0h4— Joey Kenward (@kenwardskorner) October 27, 2022
Hockey News
- Some unfortunate news for Sean Couturier, as the Flyers have gotten off to a pretty solid start.
John Tortorella said Sean Couturier has stopped skating, said he’s not ready to be skating right now. Couturier was skating and had said he felt good recovering from back reinjury.— Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) October 27, 2022
- Injury news as well on the Jakob Chychrun front. This is important because he’s on the trade block (though it feels like he’s perpetually there, to be honest). Unfortunate news for him and I guess we’ll follow how this affects his trade value.
Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said D Jakob Chychrun (wrist) is still week-to-week after facing a setback in his recovery.— Jenna Ortiz (@jennarortiz) October 27, 2022
- A look at a possible news women’s pro hockey league. This is a story that feels like it’s always out there, but I hope they can make some progress. I think having a definitive space for women’s hockey would be good, instead of having it fragmented everywhere. Hopefully this can become something impactful — I'm optimistic.
It’s the fourth season of PWHPA showcase events — if all goes well this year it will likely be their last.— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) October 26, 2022
“We’re really optimistic about what’s to come.”
An update on the PWHPA via @TheAthletic https://t.co/gMv2dRxhrm
- And another Flyers tidbit, the Flyers have claimed Kiefer Bellows, a former first round pick in 2016. As far as I can remember, he is the only 2016 first round pick that has not panned out.
PHI claims Bellows— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 27, 2022
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- We’re going Lions heavy this week, in honour of their upcoming playoff game. Tickets are selling fast for their November 6th game against the Stampeders.
40 minutes into Lions general ticket sales for the west semi and looks like a lot of the lower bowl sold already. Pricing very reasonable. The Den 19+ section is $38.25 with fees included and cheapest standard seat is $47 with fees included. pic.twitter.com/LN3SxhRTEr— Ryan Henderson (@RJHenderson7) October 27, 2022
- Again, putting some of these ticket sales into context. You do love to see it — hopefully the BC sports community can keep supporting the Lions. Overall, it’s been a successful first year under new ownership.
Not sure how much of this is the Rourke-effect, but #BCLions exceeded all expectations by selling over 10k tickets JUST YESTERDAY for the west-semi. This is Grey Cup level sales for a single day. Tickets available to the general public starting Thurs at 10 @TSN_Sports @CFLonTSN https://t.co/QCbMKyOcvp— Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 26, 2022
- And some BC Lions history on this (yester)day. Appropriate, given they play the Blue Bombers tonight at 5:30 for their last regular season game.
October 27th-On This Day in BC Sport History: 1984— Jason D Beck (@JasonBeck82) October 27, 2022
A crowd of 59,478 fans watch the BC Lions defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 20-3 in a CFL regular season game at BC Place Stadium, setting the Lions all-time attendance record, later matched in two future games and likely../2 pic.twitter.com/xUiHRjckNk
