GAME RECAP #8: NUCKS WIN! (No, really) - Get Krack’n 5-4 For 1st Win!

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!

Start The Parade! The parade to the concierge service at the NHL stat keepers - Up the hall in the W office.

NUCKS WON A GAME! In October!

And Bruce gets his long, long, long awaited 600th win!

Yay Bruce! There It Is. For the 600th time.

Last season the Bruced-up winning streak stopped at 7. This season the Bruced-down losing streak stops at 7. Order and balance restored in the unbalanced unorderly Nuckingverse.

THE GOOD

The good?! It’s the awesomest! It’s a win! Remember those? Me neither.

Special teams win hockey games. No really. Just not for us.

Until now.

The Nucking PP ran the table, the special power table - got 2 goals on 2 PPs! Not making it up! Helped by Pete’s insane stick-handling in a smartphone box to setup the 2nd PP tally.

Petey has been the best Nucking player all season. And your best players score the 3rd goal of the 3rd in this season.

Well damn, that was a true Petey goal. — Raddy

Hand eye on point! pic.twitter.com/DFXj41rTsD — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022

Mikhey got his 1st Nucking goal.

And his 2nd Nucking goal. Wooo!!!

THE NOT SO GOOD

OEL is not playing like last year’s OEL. He’s getting turned almost every shift. It’s not a good turn. Especially with how many seasons left to turn on his contract. Hopefully he’s playing hurt - I mean not hopefully, that would be cruel - I mean hopefully there’s a short term reason for his terrible performances. If not... gonna be a long decade at NM.

The Karkers were the better team - the faster team - the more structured team.

The team looks lost out there. Holy that was bad. Are they playing exclusively man defense? Whatever the hell they are doing, they can’t track the puck at all or players or anything that’s moving really. — marcness52

Doesn’t matter. See above. Power plays win games.

Millsie blocked a shot in the final tire-fire minutes - had to be helped off the ice.

They won a game! And Miller is injured. Typical. — marcness52

JT decided post game to not join the Faery Festival. Whew.

Our or maybe it’s just my fav AHL callup, got caught being too Breezy on the offensive pinch - led to a breakaway goal for the Krakinites.

Demmers gets the win - even with the .889 - but he still hasn’t looked like super sharp Thatcher. Although his 5 alarm desperado saves at the end 3rd did save the game - the win - our temporal sanity.

But before that... gamethread goalie shouters jump in.

Snatcher Demko is now Squeaky Demko. — Beggsy

And NM’s couch coaching experts.

Somebody broke Demko. :-( I would have started Spencer Martin this evening, just to break some whammy. Running a below-average Demko into the ground at this point is futile. — copey2

Futile is the tradename for NM’s mid-season rum spritzer. It was going to be a surprise. But the surprise win will have to do.

THE NAUGHTY

Scrappy game by the Nucks. And they started scrapping early. And often. 3 Fight Night in the Climate Change Arena.

Because toddlers - possibly tea toddlers read NM - we can’t embed the fisty-cuffing - you can watch on your own time - with adult supervision, natch - here on the Tube.

Bo gets the Bruce belt. Bruce gets the game puck. Cool.

Belt for Bo.

Game puck for Bruce. pic.twitter.com/QOXAhrYdDT — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022

Happy moment. And yet... can’t help but feel this is the moment we will look back on when we should’ve known suspected Bo would be traded. Or not... but still...

GLORIOUS MOMENTS VIDEO CAPTURE

It’s a regular season win. No big deal. Until it is. You always remember your first.

Also... if you’re a tea toddler - look away during the fight scenes.

WINNING GAME STATS

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 19 58% 2/2 23 21 16 4 Kraken SEA 36 42% 1/4 19 13 8 10



MEGA PLAYER STATS

ROAD PRESSING ON

Bo knows.

"If there's one guy who deserves it, it's him. He's had a heck of a coaching career. It really feels good to get him that one."



️ Bo Horvat on getting Head Coach Bruce Boudreau his 600th career win@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TzjEhNBFky — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022

Petey speaks - from a happier place - from a winning place.

"We've obviously had some bad bounces against us, it was nice to get one for us today."



️ Elias Pettersson@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/UmFm6dKHa9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022

Bruce is beaming. Is it some relief finally hitting the 600th Win Milestone? Or relief of getting the 1st win of the season?

"The leaders on the team, they took it upon themselves and said we are not going to lose and they showed the way."



️ Head Coach Bruce Boudreau on tonight's win against Seattle@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/5lyZfiFz9z — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022

An ugly win? Sure.

We’ll take it.

And we can take it back to the ROG for... uh...

Let’s find out.