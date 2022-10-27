GAME RECAP #8: NUCKS WIN! (No, really) - Get Krack’n 5-4 For 1st Win!

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!
Start The Parade! The parade to the concierge service at the NHL stat keepers - Up the hall in the W office.
NUCKS WON A GAME! In October!
And Bruce gets his long, long, long awaited 600th win!
Congrats on 600, Coach! pic.twitter.com/42mmHncHoH— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022
Yay Bruce! There It Is. For the 600th time.
Last season the Bruced-up winning streak stopped at 7. This season the Bruced-down losing streak stops at 7. Order and balance restored in the unbalanced unorderly Nuckingverse.
THE GOOD
The good?! It’s the awesomest! It’s a win! Remember those? Me neither.
Special teams win hockey games. No really. Just not for us.
Until now.
The Nucking PP ran the table, the special power table - got 2 goals on 2 PPs! Not making it up! Helped by Pete’s insane stick-handling in a smartphone box to setup the 2nd PP tally.
Petey has been the best Nucking player all season. And your best players score the 3rd goal of the 3rd in this season.
Well damn, that was a true Petey goal. — Raddy
Hand eye on point! pic.twitter.com/DFXj41rTsD— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022
Mikhey got his 1st Nucking goal.
️ WOOOO pic.twitter.com/qdrscak40o— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022
And his 2nd Nucking goal. Wooo!!!
STAY HOT 65! pic.twitter.com/PLseYqm8uA— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022
THE NOT SO GOOD
OEL is not playing like last year’s OEL. He’s getting turned almost every shift. It’s not a good turn. Especially with how many seasons left to turn on his contract. Hopefully he’s playing hurt - I mean not hopefully, that would be cruel - I mean hopefully there’s a short term reason for his terrible performances. If not... gonna be a long decade at NM.
The Karkers were the better team - the faster team - the more structured team.
The team looks lost out there. Holy that was bad.
Are they playing exclusively man defense?
Whatever the hell they are doing, they can’t track the puck at all or players or anything that’s moving really. — marcness52
Doesn’t matter. See above. Power plays win games.
Millsie blocked a shot in the final tire-fire minutes - had to be helped off the ice.
They won a game! And Miller is injured. Typical. — marcness52
JT decided post game to not join the Faery Festival. Whew.
Our or maybe it’s just my fav AHL callup, got caught being too Breezy on the offensive pinch - led to a breakaway goal for the Krakinites.
Demmers gets the win - even with the .889 - but he still hasn’t looked like super sharp Thatcher. Although his 5 alarm desperado saves at the end 3rd did save the game - the win - our temporal sanity.
But before that... gamethread goalie shouters jump in.
Snatcher Demko is now Squeaky Demko. — Beggsy
And NM’s couch coaching experts.
Somebody broke Demko. :-(
I would have started Spencer Martin this evening, just to break some whammy. Running a below-average Demko into the ground at this point is futile. — copey2
Futile is the tradename for NM’s mid-season rum spritzer. It was going to be a surprise. But the surprise win will have to do.
THE NAUGHTY
Scrappy game by the Nucks. And they started scrapping early. And often. 3 Fight Night in the Climate Change Arena.
Because toddlers - possibly tea toddlers read NM - we can’t embed the fisty-cuffing - you can watch on your own time - with adult supervision, natch - here on the Tube.
Bo gets the Bruce belt. Bruce gets the game puck. Cool.
Belt for Bo.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022
Game puck for Bruce. pic.twitter.com/QOXAhrYdDT
Happy moment. And yet... can’t help but feel this is the moment we will look back on when we should’ve
known suspected Bo would be traded. Or not... but still...
GLORIOUS MOMENTS VIDEO CAPTURE
It’s a regular season win. No big deal. Until it is. You always remember your first.
Also... if you’re a tea toddler - look away during the fight scenes.
WINNING GAME STATS
|SOG
|FO%
|PP
|PIM
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|
Canucks
VAN
|19
|58%
|2/2
|23
|21
|16
|4
|
Kraken
SEA
|36
|42%
|1/4
|19
|13
|8
|10
MEGA PLAYER STATS
|#
|Forwards
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|P
|+/-
|S
|PIM
|PIM
|SOG
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|TKA
|FO%
|TOI
|PP TOI
|SH TOI
|PP
|GW
|8
|C. Garland
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19:16
|0:55
|--:--
|0
|9
|J.T. Miller
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|21:43
|2:13
|2:52
|0
|15
|S. Dries
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|36
|8:07
|1:05
|--:--
|0
|21
|N. Hoglander
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|9:03
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|40
|E. Pettersson
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|57
|20:11
|2:24
|1:37
|0
|53
|B. Horvat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|73
|24:17
|2:03
|3:30
|0
|65
|I. Mikheyev
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|16:23
|0:44
|1:28
|1
|70
|T. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11:49
|0:47
|1:02
|0
|81
|D. Joshua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|--:--
|0:22
|0
|88
|N. Aman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|29
|11:02
|--:--
|1:51
|0
|92
|V. Podkolzin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7:38
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|96
|A. Kuzmenko
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16:23
|2:21
|--:--
|1
|#
|Defense
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|P
|+/-
|S
|PIM
|PIM
|SOG
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|TKA
|FO%
|TOI
|PP TOI
|SH TOI
|PP
|GW
|2
|L. Schenn
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|18:59
|--:--
|2:04
|0
|3
|J. Rathbone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|13:59
|1:11
|--:--
|0
|23
|O. Ekman-Larsson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|27:47
|1:57
|2:25
|0
|44
|K. Burroughs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15:05
|--:--
|2:16
|0
|55
|G. Brisebois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|16:33
|--:--
|2:57
|0
|57
|T. Myers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|26:01
|--:--
|3:00
|0
|#
|Goalies
|GP
|REC
|GA
|SV
|SA
|S
|EV
|PP
|SH
|SAVE-SHOTS
|SV%
|PIM
|TOI
|GAA
|35
|T. Demko
|--
|32
|36
|27–30
|5–6
|0–0
|32–36
|.889
|0
|60:00
ROAD PRESSING ON
Bo knows.
"If there's one guy who deserves it, it's him. He's had a heck of a coaching career. It really feels good to get him that one."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022
️ Bo Horvat on getting Head Coach Bruce Boudreau his 600th career win@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TzjEhNBFky
Petey speaks - from a happier place - from a winning place.
"We've obviously had some bad bounces against us, it was nice to get one for us today."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022
️ Elias Pettersson@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/UmFm6dKHa9
Bruce is beaming. Is it some relief finally hitting the 600th Win Milestone? Or relief of getting the 1st win of the season?
"The leaders on the team, they took it upon themselves and said we are not going to lose and they showed the way."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022
️ Head Coach Bruce Boudreau on tonight's win against Seattle@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/5lyZfiFz9z
An ugly win? Sure.
We’ll take it.
And we can take it back to the ROG for... uh...
Let’s find out.
Poll
Is this the start of a Nucking W-streak?
-
50%
Wait! 1 Game Win Streak isn’t enough?
-
25%
Beat the Pens at Home is not how to extend W-streaks - call the Tonics stat.
-
25%
Win Streak? Who can beat the Faeries at home with our D-epleted D?
