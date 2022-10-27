 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamethread: Canucks vs Kraken

Can the Canucks get one win in the month of October.

By westy99
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Going home didn’t help the Canucks find their winning ways....but it did lead to more injuries.

Hughes, Boeser, Lazar, Dermott and Poolman are all out.

Seattle has lost 5 games this year....but won 3 as well and therefore is a far better team than the Canucks.

So the Canucks should win tonight...right? I guaranteed a win last game and the Canucks found a way to screw that up as well. This might be the best opportunity left for the Nucks to win October.


I am not sure a win does anything to keep this team together, but it sure would feel nice to get 2 points for once.

Please Canucks Please!

