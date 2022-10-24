GAME RECAP #7: Nucks Win! Another Loss - Get Caned 3-2

This was a game the Nucks were scheduled to lose. Even if they hadn’t already lost the previous 6 games.

The Inury Faeried Nucks featured a big new (old) Brise in the ROG. And our eternal AHL callup played well. No brainfarts unlike some of his senior associates on the blueline.

This was a must win game against a much, much better team. Keeping it a tie game for 40 minutes is the next best thing. And we don’t want to know what is the 3rd best thing.

THE GOOD

Nucks got a goal. On the PP! Yay!

P WER PLAY pic.twitter.com/iI3BRufgXF — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2022

Even better than Millsie scoring a PP goal in the 1st, is that he doubles the Nucking season goal total for the 3rd! Not making it up!

The Nucks have scored the mind-boggling number of 2 goals to take to the 3rd period score bank. It’s a small bank - in a cardboard box in the alley behind the ROG.

Millsy gets us within one! pic.twitter.com/7pPM58gPRg — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2022

The Nucks PK wasn’t totally horrible - only gave up one goal on 3 chances. That’s pretty good 66% of the time. PK was 100% effective in the 2nd - do that some more - or even better - always.

THE BAD

12 - 4 high danger chances for the Canes. Tough to get more than 4 HD shots when you only put 16 shots on net - in the entire game. Canes defend better than the Nucks can shoot.

The Faerie Nucking D is pretty good. If their home rink was in Abby. The Canes showed us what NHL caliber defense looks like. Big tough scary look.

Dump-ins are not a winning strategy. Carrying the puck in would be better. But Huggie is breaking in on the Faeries. Really missed him tonight.

THE SADS

3rd Periods are the saddest song in the Nucking off-key repertoire. Some musicians claim Dm is the saddest key. The Nucks 1st minute in 3rd periods makes Deespairiest sound of all.

Allow 2 goals in the less than 90 seconds. Sure, couple of fluky goals. 1st one off a skate - borderline kicking skate too. And the 2nd was after Demmers made the save, but the puck trickled through and Pete let Aho trickle through for the tap in.

Couple of fluky goals. But those still count. Against the Nucks. And worse, this mentally fragile team deflates faster than a Westy rum balloon.

They managed 3 shots in their late 3rd comeback - and one was a goal!

However inspiring that remarkable 3rd period Nucking goal was, Nucks need more than 2 good shifts in the 3rd.

At least this remarkable 7 game Nucking losing streak to start the season isn’t worrying the tough fans on the sinking good ship NM.

It’s really hard to watch, but what choice do I have? None. I need my hockey. Love my hockey. I can’t watch and root for another team. I can’t root for Calgary, or the Kings, or whomever. So, I will keep watching them lose game after game. And feel the humiliation and agony of every loss. It’s sad really, but this is the only team I know. Jesus..... There is no anger, only despair. — Atty

VIDEO RECAPTURE

The 2 Johns had to call the whole game. At least they keep it together in the 3rd.

GAME STATS

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Hurricanes CAR 39 59% 1/3 4 11 14 2 Canucks VAN 16 41% 1/2 6 27 14 4



PLAYER BETTA STATS

DEEPRESSORS

New Winger, Millsie, scored all the Nucks goals, so we can’t complain he didn’t get a hattie. Or wait, yes we can.

“We kept pushing pretty good. You felt the ice start to tilt a little bit, but they defended pretty well and made it pretty hard on us.”



J.T. Miller on the team's play during the last 10 minutes of the game@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/y0Frdo7u0e — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2022

Mentally tough. Words for Nucking fans to fan by.

Bubbly Bruce can find gold in a schitt-storm. But, we need wins. Gold or silver can wait.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau speaks with the media following the game against Carolina.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Pdnq331LrP — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 25, 2022

Worst start in the Nucking franchise 52 year history. All the good work of JB is finally coming to fruition. Only fired him a season early. Or 5 too late.

The Canucks have 2 more chances to get a win in October. That’s possible, right?

Or is it?

