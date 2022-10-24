 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GAME DAY PREVIEW: Game 7- Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes

The hits just keep on coming, with injuries making much needed line combination changes even more of a challenge.

By Kent Basky
VANCOUVER CANUCKS (0-4-2) vs CAROLINA HURRICANES (3-1-1)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:30PM PST

TV: SN360, SN1. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

It can, and will, always get worse. If you haven’t resigned yourself to this being the motto of the Canucks by now, you’re just living in denial. Coming off an embarrassing home ice loss on Hockey Night In Canada which saw fans boo the team off the ice (as well as throwing jerseys), they now find themselves heading into a game against one of the NHL’s upper echelon squads without their best defenceman and a top 6 forward.

Quinn Hughes is now listed as week to week, after being scratched shortly before game time Saturday. Brock Boeser is out as well, listed as day to day. It’s not clear if it’s related to the surgery that saw him miss the pre-season, but this does not bode well for tonight. Add in that Tucker Poolman is now on LTIR thanks to his recurring migraine issues, and Riley Stillman set to miss his second game after leaving the contest against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and it’s looking pretty dire on the back end.

The Canucks have recalled Guillaume Brisebois from Abbotsford and he will be in the lineup tonight against the Canes.

LINEUPS

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo TeravainenSebastian AhoSeth Jarvis

Andrei SvechnikovJesperi KotkaniemiMartin Necas

Paul StastnyJordan StaalJesper Fast

Jordan MartinookDerek StepanStefan Noesen

Jaccob SlavinBrent Burns

Brady SkjeiBrett Pesce

Calvin de HaanJalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Ethan Bear, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion)

Canucks projected lineup

Vasily PodkolzinElias PetterssonNils Hoglander

J.T. MillerBo HorvatIlya Mikheyev

Andrei KuzmenkoNils AmanConor Garland

Tanner PearsonCurtis LazarDakota Joshua

Oliver Ekman-LarssonTyler Myers

Jack RathboneKyle Burroughs

Guillaume BriseboisLuke Schenn

Thatcher Demko

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower body), Riley Stillman (undisclosed), Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (migraines)

So, the lineup blender was working overtime as you can see, and there’s a few things of note here. First, moving J.T. Miller to the wing is a move that is overdue but welcome, as far as I am concerned. I totally support Tanner Pearson being exiled to the fourth line, and good on Nils Aman’s hard work being rewarded with a promotion to the third line with Kuzmenko and Garland.

At the end of the day, none of these changes will make a damn bit of difference if we don’t get regular Thatcher Demko back tonight. He’s been subpar, to say the least. Not that it’s all his fault, but it’s compounded the issues this team has in a big way.

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

In the latest edition of ‘Songs that I hadn’t heard in a long time that I found myself thinking about’, how about this banger from FEAR FACTORY’s debut album ‘Soul Of A New Machine’? ‘Martyr’ was an absolute game changer back in the day, and it still hits hard as hell.

Enjoy the game. Go Canucks Go.

