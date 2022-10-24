GAME DAY PREVIEW: Game 7- Canucks vs Carolina Hurricanes

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (0-4-2) vs CAROLINA HURRICANES (3-1-1)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:30PM PST

TV: SN360, SN1. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

It can, and will, always get worse. If you haven’t resigned yourself to this being the motto of the Canucks by now, you’re just living in denial. Coming off an embarrassing home ice loss on Hockey Night In Canada which saw fans boo the team off the ice (as well as throwing jerseys), they now find themselves heading into a game against one of the NHL’s upper echelon squads without their best defenceman and a top 6 forward.

Quinn Hughes is now listed as week to week, after being scratched shortly before game time Saturday. Brock Boeser is out as well, listed as day to day. It’s not clear if it’s related to the surgery that saw him miss the pre-season, but this does not bode well for tonight. Add in that Tucker Poolman is now on LTIR thanks to his recurring migraine issues, and Riley Stillman set to miss his second game after leaving the contest against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday and it’s looking pretty dire on the back end.

The Canucks have recalled Guillaume Brisebois from Abbotsford and he will be in the lineup tonight against the Canes.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com, this lineup was available to anyone who sent in five box tops of Crispy Critters cereal.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Paul Stastny — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook — Derek Stepan — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Ethan Bear, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Ondrej Kase (concussion)

Canucks projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander

J.T. Miller — Bo Horvat — Ilya Mikheyev

Andrei Kuzmenko — Nils Aman — Conor Garland

Tanner Pearson — Curtis Lazar — Dakota Joshua

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers

Jack Rathbone — Kyle Burroughs

Guillaume Brisebois — Luke Schenn

Thatcher Demko

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Noah Juulsen

Injured: Brock Boeser (undisclosed), Quinn Hughes (lower body), Riley Stillman (undisclosed), Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (migraines)

So, the lineup blender was working overtime as you can see, and there’s a few things of note here. First, moving J.T. Miller to the wing is a move that is overdue but welcome, as far as I am concerned. I totally support Tanner Pearson being exiled to the fourth line, and good on Nils Aman’s hard work being rewarded with a promotion to the third line with Kuzmenko and Garland.

At the end of the day, none of these changes will make a damn bit of difference if we don’t get regular Thatcher Demko back tonight. He’s been subpar, to say the least. Not that it’s all his fault, but it’s compounded the issues this team has in a big way.

GAME DAY CHATTER

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today the following roster moves:



- Tucker Poolman has been placed on LTIR

- Quinn Hughes has been placed on injured reserve

- Noah Juulsen has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL) — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 24, 2022

"The ability to connect around a sport, around a celebration, around art, it's really just a coming together of people."



Local artist Sandeep Johal brings to life our 2022 #Diwali warm-up jersey full of South Asian influences. pic.twitter.com/wGUdtOZnXj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 24, 2022

"Hard on pucks. Hard on forechecks. Playing heavy and trying to be that momentum line."



Curtis Lazar on what his line brings to tonight's game@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/uVBnaPgmTw — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 24, 2022

"Make faster reads. Be a little more instinctive and assertive."



J.T. Miller on the possibility of playing on the wing tonight@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/e9bVkHGRcy — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 24, 2022

More Miller: I’m not worried about if people want to come to the game, pay all that money, & throw their jerseys on the ice. Go ahead. I’ve got a job to do. I’m worried about beating the Canes tonight & having a good start to the game & us really trying to come together as a team — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 24, 2022

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

In the latest edition of ‘Songs that I hadn’t heard in a long time that I found myself thinking about’, how about this banger from FEAR FACTORY’s debut album ‘Soul Of A New Machine’? ‘Martyr’ was an absolute game changer back in the day, and it still hits hard as hell.

Enjoy the game. Go Canucks Go.