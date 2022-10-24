Gamethread #7: Canucks vs Hurricanes

I’m not sure what to say about this team anymore. It feels like I am piling on with negativity.

So let’s try the opposite then....

I will make the bold prediction, that tonight....the Canucks will win their first game of the season.

Of course the Canucks have no right to win, as Carolina is a better team in all aspects of the game. So that makes the win all the more probable ....right?

I will even provide a guarantee that if the Canucks lose, I will stop drinking beer for a week.

**Disclaimer - I have no beer in my house at the moment.

Go Canucks Go!