Wake With Elias: Another Wild Loss and Jersey Updates

Canucks News
- In yet another loss for the Canucks, they were taken by the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime. It’s not even frustrating anymore, it’s just maddening. The same group getting the same trash results, year after year after year. Oh, but I'm sure one more middle-six forward making 4-5 million bucks will solve it! Just relentless incompetence from top to bottom, it feels like. Things better turn around quick because I for one am already losing patience.
Final. pic.twitter.com/XdvC7xI5nL— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 21, 2022
- At least Nils Aman scored, that’s kinda cool. So did Joshua — and depth guys scoring is always fun. But come on. This is still pathetic.
#Canucks get goals from Aman, Horvat and Joshua, but the visiting Canucks suffer an overtime defeat to the Wild on the road. @BudweiserCanada HIGHLIGHTS | https://t.co/FLL6IMZAae pic.twitter.com/GIxrFfA7tH— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 21, 2022
- Some news for the night was that Hollander was healthy scratched. It caused some debate, but to be quite frank, I'm tired of debating these fringe moves. Hoglander is not the difference here. There is structural rot in this organization that the inclusion or exclusion of one pretty good player will not fix.
Boudreau confirms that Höglander will be a healthy scratch and that Poolman is a game time decision #Canucks— Harman Dayal (@harmandayal2) October 20, 2022
- In less frustrating news, Reverse Retro jerseys were released, and I think the Canucks did pretty good job? I actually love the design itself, but I think it’s lame as hell that they just through the Abbotsford logo on there and called it a day. Because the rest if beautiful! The number on the front honestly doesn’t bother me. Let us know what you think.
Throwback to 1962.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 20, 2022
Introducing our @adidas Reverse Retro 2022 #ReverseRetro
Available 11.15 - pre-order on https://t.co/LrfISlAneT#Canucks x @adidashockey pic.twitter.com/qjXXnE8cMN
- Here are the games they’ll be wearing them. Yes, they debut the new jerseys against New Jersey — pretty funny stuff. Hopefully they don’t go winless like in the Sprite can jerseys.
Welcome Johnny Canuck back to Vancouver starting November 1st!— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 20, 2022
TICKETS | https://t.co/PARVEXF2Mr pic.twitter.com/kaNSicGDWV
- And apparently the stick-in-rink is gone. I don’t really care. I like the logo just fine — it’s pretty cool, if not really related to the team name. I never did like this overall design though. Dear readers — do you have any spicy stick-in-rink takes?
More #Canucks jersey news. I'm told the Canucks won't be wearing their stick-in-rink heritage jerseys this season. It had been in their rotation since 2019. pic.twitter.com/IjNNZLUnNm— Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 20, 2022
Hockey News
- As in Canucks Land, Reverse Retro jerseys were the talk of the town league-wide. Some good ones in here, some not so good. I like the Ducks one, I like the Flyers one, Sharks one is interesting. Wild seems stupid. CBJ one seems kinda pointless. Let me know your thoughts in the comments — which ones are you digging or not?
Minnesota and Los Angeles with the best looks on the Reverse Retro runway for a second consecutive season, who is surprised. pic.twitter.com/QRcqLLJTjG— Justin Morissette (@JustinMoris) October 20, 2022
- Some salary cap news from Frank Seravalli. Hope to see a substantive raise happen. The Canucks could sure use it. I’m no expert on this stuff, but I suppose it’s a positive thing that revenue is rising as it is.
Checked in around the league and consensus is "a lot needs to go right" for #NHL salary cap to increase next summer in 2023.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 20, 2022
I'm told the debt from players to owners is in the neighborhood of $450 mil and requires HRR of $5.5 to $5.7 billion to pay off this season.
More here: https://t.co/7kA4Gl6osv
- A cool initiative from the Alberta Junior Hockey League. I wonder if something like this could scale to Hockey Canada or the NHL. They sure could use it.
The Alberta Junior Hockey League is beginning a training program for players on how to end gender-based violence around the sport.— Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) October 19, 2022
The AJHL will receive funding from the Canadian Women’s Foundation and support from the Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters.@TheAJHL @cdnwomenfdn
- And we send our best out to Jakub Vrana, who has entered the the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Always a tough situation, but glad Vrana will be getting help. A solid player, and I hope this goes well.
Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana placed in NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 19, 2022
Details: https://t.co/Tze4D3D8uy pic.twitter.com/ruuqliYFRZ
BC Place Bulletins
- The BC Lions play tonight against the Edmonton Elk. 6:45 kickoff. Here’s the lineup for the game:
It's another Elk hunt tomorrow night, this time in the Alberta Capital— BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 20, 2022
Depth charts presented by @PlayNowSports pic.twitter.com/NYIV2ic7Ah
- Connor Bedard’s trip to Vancouver has already been sold out, and is it really a surprise? It would be quite the experience, and to be able to say you saw him as a youngster will be a major flex one day. Very impressive.
The Vancouver Giants game vs Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats on Nov 25th is sold out.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) October 20, 2022
Reserve standing room only tickets went on sale this morning.#WHLGiants
- And of course, the Seattle Mariners’ run came to an end. I know this is a few days old, but because I know many Nucks fans are also Ms supporters, I wanted to give it a shoutout. It was the first of what are hopefully many great seasons to come.
Thank you for bringing the electricity all year long.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 16, 2022
We wouldn’t have made it this far without you pic.twitter.com/z5N4GXy7ip
