Wake With Elias: Another Wild Loss and Jersey Updates

The Canucks remain winless through five, plus, lots of jersey news.

By Markus Meyer
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Canucks News

  • In yet another loss for the Canucks, they were taken by the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in overtime. It’s not even frustrating anymore, it’s just maddening. The same group getting the same trash results, year after year after year. Oh, but I'm sure one more middle-six forward making 4-5 million bucks will solve it! Just relentless incompetence from top to bottom, it feels like. Things better turn around quick because I for one am already losing patience.
  • At least Nils Aman scored, that’s kinda cool. So did Joshua — and depth guys scoring is always fun. But come on. This is still pathetic.
  • Some news for the night was that Hollander was healthy scratched. It caused some debate, but to be quite frank, I'm tired of debating these fringe moves. Hoglander is not the difference here. There is structural rot in this organization that the inclusion or exclusion of one pretty good player will not fix.
  • In less frustrating news, Reverse Retro jerseys were released, and I think the Canucks did pretty good job? I actually love the design itself, but I think it’s lame as hell that they just through the Abbotsford logo on there and called it a day. Because the rest if beautiful! The number on the front honestly doesn’t bother me. Let us know what you think.
  • Here are the games they’ll be wearing them. Yes, they debut the new jerseys against New Jersey — pretty funny stuff. Hopefully they don’t go winless like in the Sprite can jerseys.
  • And apparently the stick-in-rink is gone. I don’t really care. I like the logo just fine — it’s pretty cool, if not really related to the team name. I never did like this overall design though. Dear readers — do you have any spicy stick-in-rink takes?

Hockey News

  • As in Canucks Land, Reverse Retro jerseys were the talk of the town league-wide. Some good ones in here, some not so good. I like the Ducks one, I like the Flyers one, Sharks one is interesting. Wild seems stupid. CBJ one seems kinda pointless. Let me know your thoughts in the comments — which ones are you digging or not?
  • Some salary cap news from Frank Seravalli. Hope to see a substantive raise happen. The Canucks could sure use it. I’m no expert on this stuff, but I suppose it’s a positive thing that revenue is rising as it is.
  • A cool initiative from the Alberta Junior Hockey League. I wonder if something like this could scale to Hockey Canada or the NHL. They sure could use it.
  • And we send our best out to Jakub Vrana, who has entered the the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Always a tough situation, but glad Vrana will be getting help. A solid player, and I hope this goes well.

BC Place Bulletins

BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.

  • The BC Lions play tonight against the Edmonton Elk. 6:45 kickoff. Here’s the lineup for the game:
  • Connor Bedard’s trip to Vancouver has already been sold out, and is it really a surprise? It would be quite the experience, and to be able to say you saw him as a youngster will be a major flex one day. Very impressive.
  • And of course, the Seattle Mariners’ run came to an end. I know this is a few days old, but because I know many Nucks fans are also Ms supporters, I wanted to give it a shoutout. It was the first of what are hopefully many great seasons to come.

