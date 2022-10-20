Game Recap #5: NUCKS WIN! Another Point! Lose 4-3 in OT

We knew this 5 game road trip to start the season was not a good thing.

What we didn’t know - ok we sorta did - that it would be the season’s 1st Nucking 5 game losing streak with 2 bonus loser points in 5 games.

But really, with all the off season moves to boost the D, boost the management team, add new players, we sorta knew it wouldn’t be a good trip for the Nucks, their D, their highly-paid star forward, coach and fans.

With that out of the way, we can look forward to the weekend where the Nucks can lose their 1st home game of the season. Tune in.

THE GOOD

For all the bad mistakes, setting a historic NHL losing record for multi-goal leads lost, at least we’re happy for our rookie’s 1st NHL goal.

Nils Aman makes Fluery look old and slow. (he’s not - saving saves for the pointless Nucking PP)

The rookie making moves for his FIRST @NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/9wva1UKAeZ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 21, 2022

Yes, Bo got another goal. Off the rush, so that’s good.

And Josh potted a goal - that gave the Nucks a 1 goal lead in the 2nd. Couldn’t give the Nucks a 7 goal lead, league rules don’t allow for 6 goals on 3 attempts. Bastards.

Following up on your shots gives positive results. pic.twitter.com/5puPO3PB0H — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 21, 2022

That might’ve been the best second period so far this year. Had the lone goal, a crossbar on the PP, and a breakaway that was taken away by an aggressive and possibly borderline play. — marcness52

That’s pretty good. Now the Nucks only have to climb the impossible peak, compete for the scariest thing in the most frightening period - keeping a lead all the way through the 3rd.

GOALIE TIPS

We know, maybe Bruce does now - it’s too soon for Myers or Bess to be Demmer’s backup in OT.

your 2022-2023 vancouver canucks! pic.twitter.com/UOxjDxf0kb — random hockey thoughts (@stressedhockey) October 21, 2022

THE BAD

Miller is playing like a player who signed a $56M contract and wants to earn it by overplaying or something something.

Miller might as well sit in the penalty box after that giveaway — Westy

Miller isn’t suited to OT or 20 minutes a game.

The Nucks aren’t suited to OT as well. Unless there’s bonus points for no shots on goal or tire-fire ballet moves around their own net.

THE HORRENDOUS

Special Teams, anyone?

Not for us, thanks. Take no penalties. Take no power plays.

Pearson as a vet needs to understand that he can’t take 2 penalties a game, unless he can kill them effectively from the box.

THIRDS or TURDS?

The Nucks have the league’s worst record already in goal diff in the 3rd period at -9. We could discuss confidence, focus, determination. We won’t.

Only observations.

3rd period Canucks seem to be the slower team in every game — Westy

NM is no longer able to offer winning advise - we have short memories - can’t remember the methods or the last time the Nucks won da turd.

3 games in 4 nights to finish the trip is hard - can’t be too hard on the Nucks. Even if we really want to. Gotta save something for their 1st home loss this weekend.

VIDEO REGURGITATION

It’s not as bad as it looks when the 2 Johns call it. It’s still bad.

GAME FACTS

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 26 49% 0/2 13 12 14 1 Wild MIN 37 51% 1/3 11 21 15 7



PLAYER STACK

ROAD DEPRESSORING

The 5th loss straight loss, who ya gonna call to make the ‘accountability’ speech?

Bo Horvat speaks with the media following the overtime game in Minnesota.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/2G5IyWl0XQ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 21, 2022

Bruce isn’t in his happy place. Looks like he’s in Greener’s old place. Not a good look. But still... finding the 4th positives of the trip.

"The 4th line was great tonight...I thought the first two periods, every time they were on the ice, they were in the other team's zone. It's a very encouraging sign."



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/x3ZAA0hHCa — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 21, 2022

I doubt they would even bother firing Bruce Boudreau but if they are considering it then there is a possibility he gets fired before his 600th win. — marcness52

Tough start to the season, but Nucks fans are tough if nothing else - or at least their tear ducts and expansive expletive vocab.

No one’s quitting - drinking here at NM. So, that’s something!

We could speculate on how the team could improve - but the biggest improvement would be to get a win. The lonely Nucks are now the only team without a win this season.

So... let’s vote for winning. Or something.