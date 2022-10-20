Goodbye Orca! Canucks release new reverse retro third jersey

The Vancouver Canucks haven’t won a game this season, but at least they’ve looked good in defeat.

Now, will they look good while losing in their new reverse retro uniforms? Many fans don’t think so.

On Thursday, all 32 teams across the NHL released their reverse retro jerseys for the 2022-23 NHL season.

Here’s a closer look at what the Canucks unveiled.

I’m not going to pretend to be some opinionated jersey phenom. I like the Johnny Canuck logo, but I think summing these up as “uninspired” sounds about right.

Here’s hoping that these reverse retros aren’t as cursed as the ones from 2020-21.

During the disastrous North Division season, the Canucks played four games in their Sprite-can-inspired reverse retro uniforms. They went winless in those four contests (having deja vu?), including being shutout in two of those contests.

Well, here’s hoping they can win at least ONE game while wearing the new uniforms. The Canucks released their reverse retro schedule shortly following their initial jersey announcement.

We’ll get our first look at the jerseys during NHL action on Tuesday, November 1st against the New Jersey Devils.

Welcome Johnny Canuck back to Vancouver starting November 1st!



TICKETS | https://t.co/PARVEXF2Mr pic.twitter.com/kaNSicGDWV — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 20, 2022

So, how do the Canucks new jerseys compare to the rest of the NHL? Here’s a look at the reverse retros from all 32 NHL teams.

#ReverseRetro is back!



In collaboration with teams, @adidashockey and the @NHL unveiled jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club’s history and will be worn during the 2022-23 season beginning in November. https://t.co/hCCrvqEOJh pic.twitter.com/XY0uzv3lxF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 20, 2022

Here’s a couple of opinions on jerseys from around the NHL that you didn’t ask for.

San Jose wins for truly nailing the reverse and the retro



Some truly heinous jersey crimes this year, which is nice. But overall, a pretty boring lot. Minnesota phoning it in and just throwing out an alternate of 2021's RR is a big miss for me. pic.twitter.com/Xi8OciG5St — Cody Severtson (@CodySevertson) October 20, 2022

reverse retro rankings because i wasn't invited to do the athletic one



perfect, no notes: ANA, BUF, BOS, LAK, MIN, MTL, NYI, NYR, PIT, TOR, TBL, VAN

elite: EDM, FLA, NJD, PHI, VGK, WSH

good: ARI, COL, SJS

bad: CAR, DAL, NSH, OTT, SEA, STL, WPG

terrible: CBJ, CGY, CHI, DET — dom ️ (@domluszczyszyn) October 20, 2022

And some more unsolicited opinions from comments on the Canucks Twitter page.

FREE THE SKATE — (@spookyghourl) October 20, 2022

yeah it's fine, I dunno what anyone's upset about. they're gonna do a new one of these every year, you won't have to wait long to get whatever it is you want. — Justin Morissette (@JustinMoris) October 20, 2022

In other pressing jersey-related news, the Canucks reportedly will no longer use the old stick and rink logo as their third jersey.

More #Canucks jersey news. I'm told the Canucks won't be wearing their stick-in-rink heritage jerseys this season. It had been in their rotation since 2019. pic.twitter.com/IjNNZLUnNm — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 20, 2022

Alright, this time, I’m going to solicit your opinion.