Goodbye Orca! Canucks release new reverse retro third jersey

The Vancouver Canucks haven’t won a game this season, but at least they’ve looked good in defeat.
Now, will they look good while losing in their new reverse retro uniforms? Many fans don’t think so.
On Thursday, all 32 teams across the NHL released their reverse retro jerseys for the 2022-23 NHL season.
Here’s a closer look at what the Canucks unveiled.
I’m not going to pretend to be some opinionated jersey phenom. I like the Johnny Canuck logo, but I think summing these up as “uninspired” sounds about right.
Here’s hoping that these reverse retros aren’t as cursed as the ones from 2020-21.
During the disastrous North Division season, the Canucks played four games in their Sprite-can-inspired reverse retro uniforms. They went winless in those four contests (having deja vu?), including being shutout in two of those contests.
Well, here’s hoping they can win at least ONE game while wearing the new uniforms. The Canucks released their reverse retro schedule shortly following their initial jersey announcement.
We’ll get our first look at the jerseys during NHL action on Tuesday, November 1st against the New Jersey Devils.
So, how do the Canucks new jerseys compare to the rest of the NHL? Here’s a look at the reverse retros from all 32 NHL teams.
Here’s a couple of opinions on jerseys from around the NHL that you didn’t ask for.
And some more unsolicited opinions from comments on the Canucks Twitter page.
October 20, 2022
In other pressing jersey-related news, the Canucks reportedly will no longer use the old stick and rink logo as their third jersey.
Alright, this time, I’m going to solicit your opinion.
So, what do you think of the new sweaters?
