GAME RECAP #4: NUCKS WIN! A Loser Point - Get BJ’d 4-3 in OT

No one could have seen this coming.
Except everyone in NuckLuckNation.
Oh well... winning isn’t everything.
It’s the only thing missing. A win. A road win. When leading by multi-goals.
THE GOOD
If you’re a fan of baby-steps hockey process - I’m not - but if you are, then you will feel
good fine meh about the little micro-step forward the seemingly cursed early and often Nucking franchise has taken.
- In the 1st game of this historic streak of losiness, the Nucks lost the multi-goal lead, the game in the 2nd.
- In the 2nd game in this historic streak of losing, only lost the multi-goal lead in the 2nd. But not the game.
- In the 3rd game in this historic streak of blowing multi-goal leads and games, lost the lead and game in the 3rd.
- In this, the 4th game of the extended historic streak of blowing leads and blowing off fans, the Nucks kept the lead aliveish until mid-3rd and didn’t lose the game until the 4th period - usually called OT.
That’s progress, if you use a microscopic bit of infinitesimal hopefulness.
But wait! There’s more!
Canucks scored their 1st shortie of the year! Yay!
With Myers back on the back end, good things happened. For awhile.
Myers is back and passes to Petterson for the 2-1 SHG by Horvat
Welcome back, Good Giraffe. — copey2
2-on-1 shorthanded?— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 18, 2022
CAPTAIN makes no mistake there pic.twitter.com/GSOFZiOPRe
Petey is such a smart player. If only smartness was contagious or something.
Anyhow Pete got a 1st period goal as well. His 100th Nucking goal! Wooo!
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ goals in the @NHL for EP40 pic.twitter.com/Oe5xqYgWzO— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 18, 2022
Good start. Some might say too good.
We’re winning 2-0 after the first. I don’t like where this is going. — Raddy
THE BAD
No one likes where it’s going. We know, the Nucks know, the BJs know it’s not going to end well for the Nucks.
Once a historic NHL (Losing) streak gets going, there’s an inertia, an inevitability that makes us Nucking fans cringe behind our booze-stained couches and weep.
And while we’re there, the Nucking PP goes 0 for 3. There must be a secret quota for Nucking PP goals per week. Or... it’s another Special Problem.
At least they had chances on that one but wow the PP has sucked. — marcness52
To state the anti-bad, Bo scored the Nucks 1st 3rd period goal of the season in game #4. That’s still pretty bad.
THE HORRIBLE RESULT
While the Nucks played better in the 3rd than previous games - and even got back ahead after being tied and even better, kept the tie until the 4th period - they are now the ONLY team in the NHL without a notch in the W column after blowing multi-goal leads - in 4 consecutive games to start the season. Not just this season. All the previous 100+ NHL seasons.
The Nucking PP had 2 chances to win the game late in the 3rd. But, luck, timing and stuff... Of course, the Nucks had plenty of chances to win the game in regulation as well... but for the curse of inevitability.
Still... there was a slight glint of shiny off the grimy silver lining.
Some might call this a loss. I call it progress. Progress towards Brock’s 84 point season that includes 0 goals. — Raddy
THE VIDEO EVIDENCE
Watch the whole thing - the 2 Johns had to.
GAME STATS-BACK
|SOG
|FO%
|PP
|PIM
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|
Canucks
VAN
|35
|38%
|0/3
|9
|13
|14
|3
|
Blue Jackets
CBJ
|33
|62%
|0/2
|11
|17
|16
|9
PLAYERS STATABLES
|#
|Forwards
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|P
|+/-
|S
|PIM
|PIM
|SOG
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|TKA
|FO%
|TOI
|PP TOI
|SH TOI
|PP
|GW
|6
|B. Boeser
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18:04
|2:13
|--:--
|0
|9
|J.T. Miller
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|31
|18:15
|3:18
|0:56
|0
|20
|C. Lazar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|33
|10:59
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|21
|N. Hoglander
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|--:--
|--:--
|0
|40
|E. Pettersson
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|19
|21:25
|3:30
|1:22
|0
|53
|B. Horvat
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|52
|20:42
|3:22
|1:20
|0
|65
|I. Mikheyev
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|1:15
|0:50
|0
|70
|T. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|100
|14:45
|1:28
|--:--
|0
|81
|D. Joshua
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|100
|8:57
|--:--
|0:29
|0
|88
|N. Aman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|10:57
|--:--
|0:33
|0
|92
|V. Podkolzin
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|1:11
|--:--
|0
|96
|A. Kuzmenko
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|14:26
|2:30
|--:--
|0
|#
|Defense
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|P
|+/-
|S
|PIM
|PIM
|SOG
|HITS
|BLKS
|GVA
|TKA
|FO%
|TOI
|PP TOI
|SH TOI
|PP
|GW
|2
|L. Schenn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|1
|5
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|14:20
|--:--
|1:02
|0
|5
|T. Poolman
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|18:22
|0:13
|1:11
|0
|23
|O. Ekman-Larsson
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|23:40
|1:18
|0:52
|0
|43
|Q. Hughes
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27:39
|3:27
|0:17
|0
|57
|T. Myers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|22:12
|--:--
|1:15
|0
|61
|R. Stillman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|--:--
|0:53
|0
|#
|Goalies
|GP
|REC
|GA
|SV
|SA
|S
|EV
|PP
|SH
|SAVE-SHOTS
|SV%
|PIM
|TOI
|GAA
|30
|S. Martin
|--
|29
|33
|28–32
|1–1
|0–0
|29–33
|.879
|0
|63:21
THE PRESSING INEVITABLES
Marty is in net and almost got the W... but...
Spencer Martin speaks with the media after his first start of the season in Columbus.@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/TcnHzcqb4U— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 19, 2022
Good Thing Tyler is back on the ice and taking questions.
"We did a lot of good things. To come out to start the game, you can tell we were committed to doing the little things to win a hockey game."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 19, 2022
Tyler Myers@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/J2YLDedVwr
Bruce wants to take lotsa guys out. Not just for dinner.
"I thought Myers played good today. I thought MIkheyev played good for his first game back. Those are positive steps."— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 19, 2022
Head Coach Bruce Boudreau on players who made their season debuts today@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/5tDZFwcT4W
Bruce is hard to beat in a post-game presser.
One more thrust into the glaring breech of this road trip of horrors awaits.
Nucks face the Wild, who have no points so far in the season. Nucks have 1.
Nucks gotta be the odds on favs. The favs for what, we don’t know.
Or do we?
Let’s find out.
Poll
Can the Nucks Turn the Tide of History and Win a Game?
-
0%
You betcha! Why not in Minni with a Bessie hattie.
-
0%
Sure. When Historic Record Keepers Say: Enough Already!
-
33%
Win this month or next? Could happen.
-
50%
Absolutely. Draft Bedard Now.
-
16%
Only 8 goal leads after 2 are safe. Pretty much.
Loading comments...