Gamethread #4: Canucks vs Blue Jackets

I guess we will get to see the power of a players meeting.

After another loss, in which the Canucks blew a multi-goal lead, players have to be looking at each other and asking, “What the hell has happened?”

Jekyll and Hyde, is the spirit animal for this team. Get a lead and then drink the gatorade and then all the hard work gets destroyed by a lack of fundamentals. Passes not being made, players not following through with checks, players cheating out of the zone, players not skating....so many more bad things that start showing up once they get a two goal lead.

My frustration with this team is far too high for this time of year. Much like the players, I guess I believed the press clippings that this team has the talent to get into the playoffs. I guess I forgot what has killed them year after year, the execution of a simple plays. Clearing the defensive zone....making the easy pass...shooting the puck on net.

My eyes and brain will take a day off from this game.



I hope the closed door meeting didn’t add cracks to this already fragile team.



How about a win?