Canucks “toyed” with the idea of a coaching change last offseason

How much of the early blame are you putting on Boudreau?

There’s a chance that in his first full season with the Canucks, the 67-year-old could already be on the hot seat.

Elliotte Friedman recently alluded to the fact that the Canucks “toyed” with the idea of a coaching change in the offseason on the latest edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast.

“In Vancouver, Boudreau is in the last year of his deal. I believe that Vancouver — I don’t know what the right word is to use here because you always believe the wrong word is going to turn into a five-alarm inferno — so let’s use ‘toyed,’ okay? That’s only about a two-alarm.

I believe Vancouver at least toyed with the idea of making a change and I believe they spoke to some potential coaches, but obviously, they didn’t do anything. But we kind of knew if this didn’t work, there could be something.”

Of course, Boudreau wasn’t Patrik Allvin’s or Jim Rutherford’s choice for a coach. He was hired by Francesco Aquilini shortly before Rutherford was brought in.

And, we all saw that during the last offseason, the Canucks were surprisingly non-committal about bringing Boudreau back into the fold, even though they eventually brought him back on another one-year deal.

This is something to keep an eye on, especially if the Canucks continue to lose. It’s also worth noting that Mike Yeo, who was recently brought in by the Canucks, worked with Allvin in the Penguins organization from 2006 to 2010. Allvin was a scout while Yeo was an assistant coach with the Pens.

Yeo was named interim head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers last season after they fired Alain Vigneault on December 6th, 2021.