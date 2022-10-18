Wake With Elias: Who can save the Canucks? Mikheyev? ...or Bedard?

It’s not even a week into the season, and the Canucks have already made history.

Impressive...right?

Let’s hope this edition of Wake With Elias isn’t as painful as last night’s loss.

Canucks News

History has been made.

I, for one, am proud of these Canucks. Losing is one thing...but to build sizeable leads and then lose in three straight games? Bravo.

In Jimmi’s recap he asks...how can the Canucks fix this win streak? [ Nucks Misconduct ]

] Well, here’s one potential answer. Ilya Mikheyev is expected to make his season debut for the Canucks tonight in Columbus. [ TSN ]

] Here’s a more realistic answer...Connor Bedard.

The North Vancouver native, who clearly wants to play for the Canucks, has fans dreaming of draft lottery magic just three games into the season.

If this were to actually happen, it might be the luckiest thing to ever occur in Canucks history.

Connor Bedard's first 10 games:



• 9 goals

• 10 assists

• 140 shots

• 70 shots on goal

• A full season's worth of highlights#2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/pOF4Q9z9LW — Mitchell Brown (@MitchLBrown) October 15, 2022

Connor Bedard lays a nice reverse check and then yells “get shit on boy” at the defender pic.twitter.com/VG79vPTWU1 — Hockey Players With Animals (And Other Chaos) (@animalsofhockey) October 10, 2022

Okay, enough daydreaming.

In his post-game presser, Bruce Boudreau said after the game that the team held a “players only” meeting.

Perhaps Luke Schenn should be wearing the C in Vancouver...

The gospel of Luke (Schenn). Hopefully, his Canucks teammates are listening. pic.twitter.com/IvFLZR7owX — Iain MacIntyre (@imacSportsnet) October 18, 2022

He’s bang on. The Canucks are not playing well defensively (surprise, surprise), with both the forwards and defencemen seemingly missing assignments all over the ice.

Take a look at the 5-4 goal. Boudreau alluded to the missed assignment after the game, but even the effort by Tanner Pearson and Bo Horvat to get back in the play was piss poor.

For the record, Horvat’s line was on the ice for three even-strength goals against. Luke Schenn, on the other hand, was the only Canucks defender who wasn’t on the ice for a 5-on-5 goal against.

Just to add some fuel to the fire, Elliotte Friedman recently said on his podcast that the Canucsk “toyed” with the idea of a coaching change last offseason. [Nucks Misconduct]

Around the NHL