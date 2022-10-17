GAME RECAP #3: NUCKS WIN! Superb Road Loss - Get Capped 6-4

You can’t win them all.

That is so true.

Especially when you can’t even win one.

Bruce is one win away from his 600th victory as a NHL coach. That would be a historic moment. If it ever happens.

But still... the New Look Nucks have made NHL history already. Exciting!

The Canucks are the First Team in NHL history to lose ALL of their first 3 games when blowing a multi-goal lead - in all of them.

Way to Finish That Unfinished Business!

If the league steps up with a shiny trophy to commemorate the achievement it would go some way to making the fanbase feel like there’s a reason to be here for the next 79. Years.

THE GOOD

The Nucking PP came through and won all of their chances. All one of them.

Even better. Nucks didn’t get a lead in the 1st and blow it. That happened later.

Pete had a good game. 3 points. And an early gift goal.

Even better, Millsie wasn’t on the ice for ALL the goals against. And he scored a goal on the 100% effective Nucking PP.

TARGET PRACTICE FOR #9 pic.twitter.com/DTukvAVmhB — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 18, 2022

For 11 glorious seconds in the 2nd, the Nucks tied the game on the rush and led the game on a Lazar tip from Kuz.

THE BAD

As mentioned previously, this team isn’t built for the current NHL 60 minute game format. This fabulous Nucking roster can keep up with any team. In the 1st period. And this one time in the 2nd.

Unfortunately, there’s always one more period to play. One more period to give the game away.

While some might wonder about early season conditioning, not NM game threaders, they’re already in mid-loss-streak form.

This team literally looks like it has nothing left in the tank when it gets to the 3rd period. Is their conditioning just that bad? — Westy

Bag skate everyone? A bit severe in the middle of 5 game road losing streak.

THE HORRIBLE

In the 3rd period, the Caps had 4 goals. The Nucks had 4 shots.

How is that even possible?

What about those 11 glorious seconds in the 2nd? How can it go from so glorious so completely inglorious in a single game?

We don’t know. It’s a full team effort. Effort isn’t the correct word. Full team brainfarts is a better choice.

Making the same mistake over and over is a sign that mental focus isn’t available. That’s just crazy.

Nucks had 4 consecutive failed drop passes - from different lines in the middle of the 3rd. You’d think they’d notice the careless puck management strategy wasn’t working.

Not working? How about the horrible Nucking PK is running at 25%. Why? How?

Time to call in the NM sports psych.

Jesus wept, this is Groundhog Hockey. I’m seriously thinking BB isn’t going to see win 600 now. Time to start up Spencer in goal tomorrow and play 100% defensive shell. I just don’t get this team’s psyche. It’s ridiculously hot and cold and fragile and self-f***ing. — copey2

THE VIDEO EVIDENCE

Watch the good parts. A time and sanity saver. 3rd periods don’t exist for us. Just like the Canucks.

BOXED-UP STATS

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 30 48% 1/1 8 34 15 8 Capitals WSH 30 52% 2/3 4 37 14 7



PLAYER STUFF

THE REGRESSORS

Capt’n Bo gotta goal, so that’s good. Obviously. Take a weak penalty early in the 3rd... not obviously so much.

"For us, we've got to show more maturity in our game and take it to teams."



Bo Horvat takes questions from the media following the game against the Capitals@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Sdn8X98qbQ — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 18, 2022

Bruce dissects the process while we dissect our sanity.

"We've been right there every game. I think we've outplayed every team we played."



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/XiKFMm6jkU — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 18, 2022

As terrible as this season start seems, it’s not like the Arizona Tonics have won a game over a top team from the east.

Oh... never mind.

At least we don’t have to see the Nucks blow another lead and lose tomorrow.

Oh wait...

The moral of this current (and past) Nucking saga is... it can always get worse.

There’s so much we could commiserate about, but we like to save the proper commiserations for the first home game loss streak of the season.

We need to fan better - Harder - Faster.

The hockey pros at NM Command and Uncontrol need some fresh thoughts, ideas and undies. Let’s help.