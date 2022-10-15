GAME RECAP #2: NUCKS WIN! Another Road Loss - Drop Game & Hope To Philly 3-2

We just spent a month in Philly - in a single afternoon. A long, unfortunate afternoon.

This was one of those must-win games - if you subscribe to the must-win scenario in the 2nd game of the season. And we do, because this was a very winnable road game.

Not that winnable as it turns out.

Still... it’s a big improvement over last year. WTH?!

Stay with with the (false) assertion for a moment.

Last year the Nucks would habitually give up the 1st goal of the game and then chase the game and lose the game.

But this year - totally different. Nucks get out to a comfortable lead - win the 1st period. Then lose the lead in the 2nd and lose the game in the 3rd.

See? Totally different.

What is wrong with this strategy? Anyone?

No one...

Ok, here’s the real issue... NHL hockey game format is 2 periods too long. Boom! There it is.

You can’t expect these arrogant, entitled players to push their play the full sixty, when they’ve proved in consecutive games they’ve already won the game in the first 20 minutes.

The Nucking players know how good they are. Too good for the NHL?

Probably. This isn’t a team problem, it’s a league problem.

Call your NHL rep now and lobby to have hockey games end after the 1st period.

Big timesaver for everyone. Nucks get the wins they so amply deserve and the players get their millions without having to try too hard. NM Game threads are shorter - participants live longer without the threat of multiple PP aneurisms per game.

You’re welcome.

THE GOOD

Burrs got the 1st goal of the game. He’s onboard with the win-the-1st-first master plan.

BC boy gets us going early!

The period is already won - Burrs with the GWG or PWG to be technical

Poz sets up the insurance marker - Gnarland blasts the perfect shot past Hart. On only the 3rd shot of the game! (3rd Nucks shot - because reasons)

Find the open man and good things happen

Podz with Yeoman’s work to hold the puck and distribute to Garland who takes a sweet, low hard shot to pick the corner! — Gwailoh

Not only do the Nucks lead 2-0 to win the game period, the formerly pathetic Nucking PK was perfect. For the entire game period.

Thank you Thatcher Demko...you won the period and gave the Canucks a perfect PK. — Westy

THE BAD

Well... we’ve already determined that the problem is the tediously long additional periods required by the league. Or the TV rights holders. Or the locals?

We don’t know.

What we do know so far in this very long start to the season is despite the massive coaching changes, the dramatic management changes, the spectacular Captology win, the Canucks are missing a full roster.

Sure, some might say the Nucks had the league limit of 23 players on the bench. Sure.

But those are all specialists. 1st period specialists. Ill-equipped for 2nd and 3rd period duties. If only the league would allow our crack management team to ice another 46 players - to create a team of 2nd and 3rd period specialists.

But instead, we have a captain - in a contract year - who seems disinterested in playing hard, competitive hockey. Or even showing up, it seems.

Anyone seen the Captain? — Westy

THE HORRIBLE BAD

The Nucking PP went 0-5 and gave up a shortie. Another shortie?!

Oh yes, it’s Miller time on the line.

Oooo just like last year, I find a stream just in time to see a miller brain fart lead to a shorty against... ahhh.... — Twitchy

To be fair Miller’s lackadaisical play only resulted in a single goal against. Or not... He whiffed clearing the puck in front of Demmers, which resulted in another goal against.

He’s got that big contract now, so he’s going to put up points wherever he can. For or Against is a minor issue.

It’s not like he was on the ice when the Nucking PK gave up a goal. It’s just like that. Miller has been on the ice for every GA this season so far.

That’s a horrible stat only if you look at it with the eyes of a Nucking fan who want to watch 6 more years of that. And no one does.

Despite the horrible 2nd and 3rd, at least there’s prizes for consistency in the NHL.

Well we may have shite defense, an invisible captain and a power play worth about 3 bux, but at least we have nonexistent offense to go with it... — Twitchy

On the bright side, perhaps the Nucking Finger of Fate is pointing to getting all the early and mid-season losses out of the way early.

Guess they’re going for the .000 win percentage when scoring first....or maybe just .000 win percentage period. — marcness52

Road Video Replay

At least it’s a road loss with decent coverage. Small steps.

GAME STATS (same as the last one - it’s a terrible loss)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 30 52% 0/5 17 20 8 4 Flyers PHI 31 48% 1/5 17 23 14 6



PLAYER STATS (if we have to)

ROAD PRESSING EXPRESIONS

Bo explains how to accept the unacceptable.

"Those are unacceptable. Those are on us."



Bo Horvat meets with the media after Saturday's game against the Flyers

Miller taking the heat. And the millions - which are excellent insulators.

"I take this upon myself to be a better player."



J.T. Miller

Demmers finds silver parts in the silver lining...

"I liked parts of our game tonight. I think it comes back to harping on playing a full 60."



Thatcher Demko

Bruce isn’t as impressed with the 20 minute performance tactics.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau meets with the media following the game against the Flyers.

We knew this road tour to start the season wouldn’t be good for us. Some say, starting at home could have been worse.

Whatever.

It’s not how you start the season, it’s how you finish. Some say the same goes for games. At least the start of games is going better than the season so far. Win the 1st!

Have we seen enough to get a feel for how miserable we’ll feel in six months?

Let’s find out.