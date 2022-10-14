Wake With Elias: Bieksa Is Back! (For One Day)

Canucks News
- The Canucks announced that Kevin Bieksa has signed a one-day contract with the club so that he can retire a Canuck. It’s a well-earned distinction. Bieksa was not only a very solid defender for many years, but was a huge part of the community and scored one of the biggest goals in franchise history in his game five winner against San Jose in 2011. For my money, he’s an easy Ring of Honour guy. So, folks, let us know your favourite Bieksa moments in the comments!
Bieksa's coming home— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2022
Celebrate with us as Kevin Bieksa signs a one-day contract to retire from the NHL as a Vancouver Canuck.
TICKETS | https://t.co/q6LCyGfCG5 pic.twitter.com/XqBw28cfe3
- It was a mixed bag on opening night for Canucks fans, and as one could assume, there’s a lot of arguing and debate. Some say it’s too early to draw any conclusions. Some see it as a definitive sign of worse things to come. I probably draw more from the first camp, though admittedly, I do have my concerns — mostly because the loss hit on predictable vulnerabilities in the defensive structure and special team. Here’s to hoping the optimists were right and it really was a one off.
The non-call call changed this one, no question. And the #Canucks played well and deserved better.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) October 13, 2022
Still with the score level in the third, the Oilers managed eight scoring chances to just three for Vancouver at 5-on-5.
Edmonton hit another level, Canucks couldn't match it.
- You’re gonna be shocked when you hear this, but Darnell Nurse took a cheap shot at someone (Kyle Burroughs, this time). He’s been fined five grand, but man, you have to wonder when this guy’s going to clean up his act a bit.
Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Interference on Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 13, 2022
- One of the bright spots of the night with Andrei Kuzmenko, who scored in his NHL debut and put himself among a fairly short list of Canucks to do the same. Kuzmenko looked really solid, and like a legit NHLer last night. If he can keep it up, they'll have a weapon one their hands.
Andrei Kuzmenko becomes 21st player in @Canucks history to score in his @NHL debut.— Joey Kenward (@kenwardskorner) October 13, 2022
Here’s the complete list of current #Canucks & @canucksalumni who have scored in their #NHL debut for Vancouver.@Sportsnet650@SNstats pic.twitter.com/lDyCbrlK4d
- People were pissed at Bo Horvat last night, but I can’t help but think it has more to do with overall contract tensions than people having hot takes on his play. His agent spoke on Donnie and Dhali and it sounds like talks are still progressing. We’ll see where they go. My money’s on it getting done before Christmas out of nowhere, similar to the JT Miller situation.
"The last time I spoke to Vancouver was a few days ago.."— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) October 13, 2022
Pat Morris, agent for Bo Horvat, joined the guys and shared the last time he talked to Vancouver and also the mood of the negotiations with Bo and the #Canucks
Full interview.. https://t.co/qq067MoDg0 pic.twitter.com/WN2bMILvdo
- The Canucks announced a helmet sponsor. Looks fine. I don’t hot advertising takes, beyond that I don’t want us to end up like European leagues. This is classy and simple enough.
Canucks Sports & Entertainment is proud to announce that NexGen Energy (@NexGenEnergy_) is the new official helmet partner of the Vancouver Canucks.— Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2022
DETAILS | https://t.co/BGtPi5Lmxm pic.twitter.com/30chMqlcmK
- In case you missed this from a couple days ago, Connor Bedard thinks the Canucks will win the Cup. Listen, I’m not saying tank for this guy, but if game one is a sign of things to come...
Connor Bedard has to become a Canuck one day.— Faber (@ChrisFaber39) October 12, 2022
Not sure when it happens but it’s got to happen one day.
Video from Regina Pats’ TikTok. pic.twitter.com/775aGZhcLz
- And the Abbotsford Canucks have named their first captain: Chase Wouters. From everything I’ve heard, this seems like an excellent pick, and hopefully he has a future in the organization. Congratulations, Chase!
Chase with a capital "C"— Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 13, 2022
Chase Wouters has been named the first captain in Abbotsford Canucks history
Click below for the full release ⬇️https://t.co/r6J1uPWpZ9 pic.twitter.com/btqeA3m6pE
Hockey News
- The National Women’s Hockey Team has made a statement if light of this week’s Hockey Canada news of the board resigning. It’s a first step from the organization — let’s see what comes of it.
A statement from the National Women’s Hockey Team pic.twitter.com/UCD6tBVuB6— Brianne Jenner (@briannejenner) October 13, 2022
- Travis Sanheim is looking at an extension in Philly. He’s a solid player, but my gut reaction is that’s pretty pricey.
Hearing PHI and Travis Sanheim are making progress on a long-term extension. Sanheim is scheduled to be a UFA. Sounds like in the $6M range, but not sure of the exact number.— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 13, 2022
- Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 with some Avs analysis. This is relevant because Blink is coming to Vancouver on their reunion tour! They’re a bit before my time so I’m not super familiar with their work, but it made a lot of people on my Twitter timeline very happy.
"My favorite thing about hockey is when the game is going on and people sing our songs." @markhoppus has plenty of reasons to cheer for the @Avalanche in Denver tonight pic.twitter.com/TLnMGRTBSv— NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) October 13, 2022
- And an interesting fun fact — Arber Xhekaj of the Habs became the first player in NHL history to have a last name with an X in it. How neat!
X-MAN ❌— NHL (@NHL) October 12, 2022
Arber Xhekaj is the first player whose surname begins with the letter “X” to appear in an NHL game! pic.twitter.com/IWUEXGsmeJ
BC Place Bulletins
BC Place Bulletins is a Friday WWE feature summarizing scores and news from the local Vancouver sports scene.
- Some injury news from the BC Lions, as defensive lineman Steven Richardson is out for the year. The Lions play Saturday at 7 PM against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The #BCLions announced today that American defensive lineman Steven Richardson suffered a setback in his rehab from a ruptured Achilles tendon.— BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 13, 2022
He will not be available to return this season. Heal up, Stove pic.twitter.com/55zMGeufT8
- Stephanie Labbé was named for the new GM of Women’s Soccer with the Whitecaps:
You guessed it @StephLabbe1 is Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s General Manager of Women’s Soccer #VWFC pic.twitter.com/RJyUglh2FP— Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) October 6, 2022
- And the latest episode of Giants This Week on Sportsnet 650:
ICYMI Catch the latest edition of @White_Spot Giants this week with @brookwardsports on @Sportsnet650— Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) October 12, 2022
LISTEN: https://t.co/eksQKUr2fx
