RECAP #1: NUCKS WIN! 1st Road Loss of the Season - McOiled Over 5-3

The big game we were all waiting for. Except me. I could wait until the new look Nucks sort themselves out. But the greedy NHL always start the season a couple months too soon.

Oh well... there’s some comfort in getting the 1st road loss out of the way in the 1st game of the season. What that comfort is... is cold, stark and not that comforting.

Still... the one thing we can take from this game, besides that it is over, is that the Nucks still have room for improvement. Some might say... especially ample special teams room for improvement. So, that’s something!

THE GOOD

This New Look Nucks knew they had to start the season, the game, strong and hungry. They dominated the Oil 5-on-5 most of the game. The most of the initial 30 minutes at least.

Even better, Petey gets the 1st Nucking goal of the year. Which is also his 1st of the year. Uncanny timing. On an uncanny play. Sweet Petey moves.

And the first goal of the season goes to EP40 pic.twitter.com/CqiCDvSCyH — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2022

All our stars are aligning and picking corners. At least early on.

Millsie earns 1/56,000,000th of his new contract with that wicked shot.

NO RUST FOR J.T. pic.twitter.com/dbvm32UIKe — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2022

Even better, early in the 2nd, the Nucks PP makes Nurse pay for stupid.

Kuz gets his 1st of the year. The 1st of his 1-game NHL career!

FIRST GAME ✅

FIRST GOAL ✅ pic.twitter.com/RongXxBBin — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2022

Up to this point the game thread, probably the west-world, was feeling good.

Look at his happy face!!! — Chicky

The smile of someone after scoring their first career @NHL goal pic.twitter.com/a1IeIMn8RH — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2022

Nurse takes a stupid penalty to end the period. Canucks were good...great start Now play two more periods like that — Westy

About that...

THE BAD

While the Nucks started strong and carried a 3-0 lead through the early 2nd, the refs missed a hideous Kane high stick to Huggie that resulted in Huggie bleeding on the ice, while the Oil scored a PP goal.

instead of 4 minutes PP, a goal against — Atty

Not only are the Faeries against us, the Nucks have to remember the refs are against us too.

Despite getting jobbed by the refs, this new look Nucks had plenty of chances to put the game out of reach. To finish as strong as they started.

But, as is the Nucking way, finishing strong is just a bit (a bit?) tougher than finishing.

On the non-close out, 26 Nucking shots missed the net. So many good chances missed, from a tap-in heeled by Millsie to Hoagie blowing all his very good chances.

To be fair 36 shots were on net. So, there’s that.

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 36 52% 1/8 8 31 17 10 Oilers EDM 25 48% 3/4 16 39 16 17



Bess looked rusty. As did Bo, who seemed to wear down and make more mistakes as the game wore on our nerves. Huggie, still recovering from the flu and getting his face bloodied too soon in the season, wasn’t as sharp as he needed to be against the 2 top players in the world.

THE SPECIAL HORRIBLE

Special teams could have won this game for the Canucks. Instead they lost it.

As may have been noted previously, the refs are against us. By calling 8 penalties on the Oil.

Nucks made them pay. Once. Going 1 for 8 on PP against the Oil is not a good stat.

Worse, the Nucking PK was burned by last season’s 3rd best PP. 3 of 4 times - that’s 75% effective.

Even worse, the 12.5% effective Nucking PP gave up a shortie. On the play Pete sent an errant cross ice pass resulting in a 3-on-1 that well.... didn’t end well for us.

As horrible as this special horribleness is - that may cause horrible flashbacks for many of us - it is fixable. Possibly within this decade.

VIDEO RE-DEPRESSION

Watch the 1st period section and early 2nd, then turn of the Oil homer sound.

PLAYER STATS (Yay Kuz!)

ROAD REPRESSERS

How do the players feel about being up 3-0 and ending down 5-3? Never mind, rhetorical question period has started early.

Bo re-visits last season’s power play presser comments. That’s just great.

"I thought we did a lot of good things 5-on-5...Our power play let us down tonight."



Bo Horvat speaks with the media after the game in Edmonton@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/OQ9aBuSARj — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2022

OEL giving lessons. Or learning them. The lessons we hoped were learned from last season, before the start of this one.

"A good lesson for us. That's the type of game that you need to be able to close out."



Oliver Ekman-Larsson@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/1b7SPwyN55 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2022

Bruce isn’t fussed about the stuff that costs us stuff... like winning on the road and stuff.

"The effort was there. We made some mistakes that ended up costing us. But if we work on things and get a little bit better. Those losses will turn into wins."



Head Coach Bruce Boudreau@theprovince | #Canucks pic.twitter.com/pdVWSLqY0Z — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 13, 2022

As we learned in the tough recaps last season, don’t let copey recap the game. Like the Nucks, I’m not making that same mistake again.

The stats are gonna show an ugly turn mid-game.... but really they lost on special teams tonight, and having to play franken-d against McSaddle. It honestly seemed... inevitable they’d give up the fourth goal. As for Boeser, same hanging out on the left wall all game, and Kuz rather disappeared 5x5. On the plus side, Petey was engaged all game and with a touch of puck luck would have had the tie-back goal. Feel shit for Demmers, who made great stops on many chances, but you can’t give McJesus two in the slot in a row. Blech. Please come back Myers! Make Poolman go away. — copey2

No worries at NM no more. Don’t face the tOil Of It All until next January. We can move on. Or can we?

Let’s find out.

Poll How do you feel about this first loss... er game of the Nucking season? Great! Petey Scores! Millsie scores! Kuzie scores! 60 minute Game Over in 30 minutes or less.

Good Lesson! Good 5-on-5 play! That’s good, right?

This was a classic Nucking game. Not in a good way.

Giving Away the Game on a Shortie?! That’s the Nucks special team play I recall - and want to forget.

Only 81 games to go! Then we can talk about next season’s plan to make the playoffs. vote view results 0% Great! Petey Scores! Millsie scores! Kuzie scores! 60 minute Game Over in 30 minutes or less. (0 votes)

33% Good Lesson! Good 5-on-5 play! That’s good, right? (1 vote)

66% This was a classic Nucking game. Not in a good way. (2 votes)

0% Giving Away the Game on a Shortie?! That’s the Nucks special team play I recall - and want to forget. (0 votes)

0% Only 81 games to go! Then we can talk about next season’s plan to make the playoffs. (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Best to forget this extended exhibition game. The real season begins very soon.

Possibly as soon as Saturday. Possibly even this Saturday in Philly. Or Saturday, Dec. 3rd against that Arizona Tonic team.

Until then enjoy this extended road tour.