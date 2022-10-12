GAME DAY PREVIEW: Game 1- Canucks @ Edmonton Oilers

VANCOUVER CANUCKS vs EDMONTON OILERS

ROGERS PLACE, EDMONTON, AB

7:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

Another season is upon us at last, and dare I say we should be cautiously optimistic this time around? It’s clear that the Canucks have undergone some changes, there are new faces on the ice, and it should lead to some aspects of their games being different this season than last. That ‘should’ is doing some heavy lifting, I know, but offensively at least, the Canucks are probably going to be better than we’ve been used to for some time. It’s the defensive aspect that continues to be a source of concern, and we’ll have to hope that the confidence that Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have in the back end of this club is warranted.

For the Canucks, it’s not just new faces, but new line combinations, spreading out some of their offensive firepower to roll with three potentially lethal lines, and an entirely new fourth line that is an interesting mix of toughness, pedigree and a touch of the unknown. Nils Aman will make his NHL debut tonight centering Curtis Lazar, a former first round pick of the Ottawa Senators and Dakota Joshua. This is a far different fourth line than we’ve seen in some time for the Canucks, and it’ll be interesting to see what they bring to the table as the season progresses.

As Canucks fans we’re not often used to good news, but there is some, as Brock Boeser is in the lineup and ready to roll despite a recent surgery to repair a wrist injury. It was expected he would miss at least the first couple games, so to have Boeser back in such an important season for him is a definite boost.

Tonight will also mark the NHL debut of Andrei Kuzmenko. The second leading scorer in the KHL last season, Kuzmenko was solid in the pre-season, showing some immediate chemistry with Elias Pettersson. They’ll line up with Nils Hoglander, and hopefully that will help Hoglander shake off a dreadful sophomore season.

The Oilers, after a fairly deep run in the post-season, overhauled their goaltending, bringing in Jack Campbell from Toronto and promoting Stuart Skinner from Bakersfield of the AHL in the hopes that Campbell can do what Mike Smith could not and get them into the Stanley Cup Finals.

Overall, though the Oilers didn’t change much from last season, apart from a couple small moves. Defensively they don’t strike me as being as strong as they need to be, but they’ll be faster on the backend simply by the retirement of noted douchebag Duncan Keith.

Anytime you have to play a team with guys like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, it’s a measuring stick to see where you are, so why not get this out of the way right out of the gate before heading East for four games over the next week?

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com, this is what scientists believe we’ll see on the ice tonight:

Canucks projected lineup

Tanner Pearson — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Andrei Kuzmenko — Elias Pettersson — Nils Hoglander

Vasily Podkolzin — Bo Horvat — Conor Garland

Dakota Joshua — Nils Aman — Curtis Lazar

Quinn Hughes — Luke Schenn

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tucker Poolman

Riley Stillman — Kyle Burroughs

Thatcher Demko

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Danila Klimovich

Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion), Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Evander Kane — Connor McDavid — Jesse Puljujarvi

Dylan Holloway — Leon Draisaitl — Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Warren Foegele

Brad Malone — Devin Shore — Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Ryan Murray — Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: None

Injured: Kailer Yamamoto (upper body)

An already less than impressive Canucks D-core without two of their top three guys could mean a busy night for Thatcher Demko, and it’s unfortunate for Ilya Mikheyev that he’s not ready to return to the lineup and make his official Canucks debut tonight. That definitely works for Hoglander though, who takes Mikheyev’s spot on the Pettersson line. Oliver Ekman-Larsson was absent from practice but will go tonight.

PP units at #Canucks practice





Kuzmenko

Miller-Horvat-Pettersson

Hughes





Garland

Boeser-Pearson-Höglander

OEL@Sportsnet650 — Brendan Batchelor (@BatchHockey) October 11, 2022

GAME DAY CHATTER

Vancouver Canucks have recalled Sheldon Dries from Abbotsford (AHL) and re-assigned Danila Klimovich to Abbotsford (AHL).

"When it comes to regular season, everything's 20% more than they thought."



"When it comes to regular season, everything's 20% more than they thought."

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau on differences between pre-season and regular season

"I like to challenge myself against one of the best."



"I like to challenge myself against one of the best."

Elias Pettersson on taking the Oilers to start off the season

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Pennsylvania thrashers MANTIC RITUAL burst onto the scene with a blistering debut album ‘Executioner’, and promptly disappeared. The good news is that they’ve reformed and released a 6 song EP which includes a couple amazing cover tunes: ‘Black Funeral’ by MERCYFUL FATE and ‘Cross Me Fool’ by Canadian thrash kings RAZOR. ‘Heart Set Stone’ is out now and available from the band on their bandcamp site.

It’s season 13 for me, and as always, we are eternally grateful for everyone who comes to hang and read our thoughts on the Canucks. Enjoy the game, folks. Go Canucks Go!