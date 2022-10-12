Gamethread #1: Canucks vs Oilers

And here we go!!!!!

The long offseason is behind us and the future is unknown. High hopes abound in Canuckland and yet the cupboards are filled with our favorites beverages to ease the pain we have become accustomed to.



On paper, the Canucks have three lines that could score plenty of goals. Of course i have never seen a league actually played on paper, so now they actually have to go out there and do it.



I would like to see a different style of game from the Nucks this year, especially in the first period, where they would give up the first goal early, then take a couple dumb penalties so the offence would have to wait until the second period.



I also would like to see what type of defense this Boudreau team team will play. The structure was missing last year....as was the PK.

All these wants I have...

It never hurts to ask....so how about an opening night win in Edmonton of all places!

Getting an early season victory at the start of a 5 game road trip is what this team needs...hell, we all need it!



Go Canucks Go!