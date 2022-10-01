Preseason Recap: Nucks Proving Nothing Again. Get SO’d 4-0

Welcome to Round 4 of the Nothing To See Here Series.

Aren’t you glad these scrimmage games aren’t meant for us. They’re meant for the Nucking coaching staff. Who have their workload building up real fast.

THE GOOD

We know the Nucks won’t score much without Petey, Kuz and Huggie, Good to know.

The Nucking PP is useless without Petey, Kuz and Huggie, Good to know.

Demmers isn’t dialed in yet. Pretty good to know.

Joshua played pretty good - didn’t score, so that’s an issue. For him and all his teammates.

THE BAD

If the new Nucking Braintrust’s strategy is pushing the scrambly play (in your own end) strategy, then it’s being executed well. Is that so bad?

Diki’s skating hasn’t improved over the summer. When Shortie kept saying Diki was taking the puck up the ice slowly, seemed like it was top speed.

Chaos Myers is back at it - this time - behind his own net.

Nucking 3rd periods are worse than 2nd periods. 1st periods the Nucks can hold their own. Just by staying in their own end until the opponent is exhausted.

THE HORRIBLE

If these are meaningless games then why subject the 2 Johns to cover the meaninglessness for us. If we want to witness meaninglessness, we have Twittr for that.

Sure, I’m a bitter old Nucking fan, and this is the kind of preseason games we expect. Just not the kind we want.

Do we want to see the Nucks get outshot in the 1st 12-2? Not really.

Do we want to see the Nucks outplayed, outshot 26-17 and lose 4-zip, even in the preseason? Not really. Not unexpected.

But at NM, we’re patient. If the Nucks go less than 500 in the 1st ten games, we can take it. Other than Westy will be calling to fire Bruce. Beggsy will be calling to fire Alvin and the middle-management chipmunks. Or maybe it’ll just be me.

Or not.... because... in Vancouver it’s never too soon for...

Knives out early.

This Canucks group hasn't earned enough trust yet for people to not be concerned by preseason performances — Satiar Shah (@SatiarShah) October 2, 2022

But they’re harmless preseason rubber knives from the Vancouver media.

Or are they?

I’m not overreacting to another bad preseason game, I’m just saying that the Canucks struggling to get out of their own end hasn’t been JUST a preseason problem for years — Dan Riccio (@danriccio_) October 2, 2022

Anyhow, it’s not our job or the media to judge the Nucking preseason performance.

We have paid professionals for that.

Bruce Boudreau speaks with the media following the pre-season game in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/p4nCvIipJK — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 2, 2022

Do you want to watch another Nucks preseason game, in Edmonton, on a Monday?

My optimism quota was spent last month. Really need your opinions on this season’s purchase of Canuck hockey-anti-depressants. XL Bulk or Normal XL supply?

Happy Meaninglessness Monday!