GAME DAY PREVIEW: Canucks @ Seattle Kraken

VANCOUVER CANUCKS vs SEATTLE KRAKEN

CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA, SEATTLE, WA

6:30PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC, SN1. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: DAVY JONES’ LOCKER ROOM

Though the ending left something to be desired, there were definitely some positives to take from Thursday night’s loss to the Seattle Kraken, most notably the play of Andrei Kuzmenko.

Andrei Kuzmenko can rip it. Unofficial first goal for the #Canucks. pic.twitter.com/xqX6lUNgvN — Lachlan Irvine (@LachInTheCrease) September 30, 2022

A three point performance, including a goal and an assist on the power play, all in the first period. If you’re looking to endear yourself to your new fan base, especially this one, you really can’t do much better than that.

And so they went into the third period, with a two goal lead against a Seattle Kraken team that hadn’t dressed a number of their regulars. For some folks, that would lead them to feel confident of coming out of the third with the victory. Canucks fans, however, we’re wired differently. And that ending was a stereotypical Canucks collapse if there ever was one.

Fortunately, pre-season games don’t mean shit (and neither does Seattle’s unbeaten preseason record thus far), so they can shake it off as they cross the border for preseason game number four in the Emerald City.

LINEUPS

A #SEAKraken lineup stacked with regulars along with Matty Beniers, as well as Shane Wright appearing in third straight preseason contest at home Saturday night against Vancouver. #Kraken #NHL pic.twitter.com/NNR9zAILXW — Geoff Baker (@GeoffBakerTIMES) October 1, 2022

While the Canucks will ice a few prospects and AHL’ers again tonight, Seattle is going to roll with what appears to be pretty close to what will be their opening night lineup, and that could mean a long night for the Canucks if they don’t get a better effort in front of Thatcher Demko and/or Collin Delia tonight.

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Keeping it local this time around as we bring you a track off the ‘Cursed Illuminations’, the new EP from Vancouver bangers DIRTY VICAR. Vocalist Kyle Harcott is an old and dear friend of mine from back in my days on CFBX at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, and I am stoked to hear these songs at last. Check out ‘Poison King’, and make sure to swing by their Bandcamp, Facebook, and Instagram.

Enjoy the game, everyone! Go Canucks Go!