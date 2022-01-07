Wake With Elias: COVID and Still No Games

Canucks News
- While the Canucks haven’t played for a while, due to various COVID protocols, their scheduled Saturday contest against the Ottawa Senators is thought to still go on:
Deputy commissioner Bill Daly on Donnie and Dhali on if the Canucks game vs Ottawa Saturday is still a go – Yes we do think it is a go.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 6, 2022
UPDATE: After publishing, it was reported on Friday morning that the Canucks/Senators game on Saturday has now been postponed.
- Some COVID news on Alex Chiasson, who is not yet in protocol but appears to have tested positive on a rapid test:
Based on him not actually being in protocol, Chiasson likely tested positive with a rapid test. Team will wait for PCR result before placing him on protocol officially. #Canucks https://t.co/TCPiJk7Nbg— David Quadrelli (@QuadreIli) January 6, 2022
- Prospect forward Aidan McDonough is under consideration for the American Olympic team:
Hearing #Canucks prospect F Aidan Mcdonough is under consideration for the US Olympic team.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 6, 2022
Speaks volumes about his development and growth at Northeastern University.
13 goals in 18 games this season.
- And speaking of the Olympics, Thatcher Demko reportedly would have made the American squad had NHLers gone to the games:
Report: Thatcher Demko would have been a member of this year’s USA Olympic team https://t.co/RBGX8I4Ex8 #Canucks #NHL— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) January 6, 2022
- Bruce Boudreau on the “Bruce There It Is” chants:
"I don't want it to be about me. It's about the players. They're the ones doing the work and committing themselves to doing things the right way."— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2022
Coach Bruce Boudreau on 'Bruce, there it is' chants pic.twitter.com/6PtTWSHAOm
- And a nasty hit on prospect Carson Focht in Abbotsford:
Holy fuck this is a BRUTAL hit on Carson Focht by Luke Esposito.— Cody Severtson (@CodySevertson) January 7, 2022
These teams play three more times in four days... This could get very ugly knowing AHL suspension history...#AbbyCanucks #Canucks pic.twitter.com/37sOvREfmV
Hockey News
- Some early names floated for USA’s Olympic roster:
NEWS: Reporting with @chrismpeters, team and league sources tell @DailyFaceoff these 15 players have been invited to play for Team USA at #Beijing2022 Olympics.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 6, 2022
List is still fluid, not all have confirmed participation, and @USAHockey is actively adding others. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jAdBFDawZO
- A look at Alex Sinatra, the new executive director of the PHF players’ association [ESPN]
- Tuukka Rask has signed an AHL professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins:
The #AHLBruins have signed Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout agreement.— Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) January 6, 2022
Details >> https://t.co/T9aTdNglLx pic.twitter.com/eFUywttV2Y
- And some talk that the Winnipeg Jets may look to play games in Saskatoon to avoid capacity limits:
Earlier tonight, the Winnipeg Jets sent out a survey asking season-seat holders their opinion on the possibility of home games in another jurisdiction. It is believed the Jets are exploring playing some games at Saskatoon's SaskTel Centre while there are (1/2)...— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 7, 2022
