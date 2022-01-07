 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: COVID and Still No Games

COVID protocols continue to slow down the Canucks’ schedule.

By Markus Meyer
Columbus Blue Jackets v Vancouver Canucks

Canucks News

  • While the Canucks haven’t played for a while, due to various COVID protocols, their scheduled Saturday contest against the Ottawa Senators is thought to still go on:

UPDATE: After publishing, it was reported on Friday morning that the Canucks/Senators game on Saturday has now been postponed.

  • Some COVID news on Alex Chiasson, who is not yet in protocol but appears to have tested positive on a rapid test:
  • Prospect forward Aidan McDonough is under consideration for the American Olympic team:
  • And speaking of the Olympics, Thatcher Demko reportedly would have made the American squad had NHLers gone to the games:
  • Bruce Boudreau on the “Bruce There It Is” chants:
  • And a nasty hit on prospect Carson Focht in Abbotsford:

Hockey News

  • Some early names floated for USA’s Olympic roster:
  • A look at Alex Sinatra, the new executive director of the PHF players’ association [ESPN]
  • Tuukka Rask has signed an AHL professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins:
  • And some talk that the Winnipeg Jets may look to play games in Saskatoon to avoid capacity limits:

