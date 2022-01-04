Wake With Elias: Rutherford drops GM hints & Brian Hamilton’s story goes viral

Aside from the COVID-induced week-long layoff for the Canucks, 2022 has started out on a positive note.

And thank goodness for that, because 2021 truly did suck.

Let’s keep the good times rolling with an overly positive morning news round-up.

Canucks News

Jim Rutherford recently conducted an interview where he dropped hints about who the newest Canucks GM might be. [Postmedia]

The biggest takeaway was that he wants to hire someone that he would consider an “entry-level GM.”

“They (candidates) are people who have worked very hard to put themselves in a position to be ready to be an NHL general manager,” Rutherford told Postmedia. “They would be entry-level. What I would consider an entry-level general manager.”

With that statement, we can basically eliminate any former NHL GMs who might have been on the Canucks’ radar.

The article mentions that Patrik Allvin, an assistant GM with the Pittsburgh Penguins, is still the front-runner for the job.

Brock Boeser reportedly returned to Vancouver on Monday after being forced to quarantine in Anaheim due to a positive COVID-19 test. Jason Dickinson, Phillip Di Guiseppe and Justin Dowling are also still in protocol. [ The Province ]

] The Abbotsford Canucks are set to play four games in five nights after their schedule was altered due to the pandemic. [Abbotsford News]

The #AbbyCanucks game on Jan. 5 against the Bakersfield Condors has been moved to Jan. 6 at 7 pm at @AbbyCentre.



All tickets that have been purchased are valid and all ticket holders are welcome to attend the game.



MORE INFORMATION ➡️https://t.co/A5GD3koRS5 pic.twitter.com/kitLAA4ehj — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) January 3, 2022

Here’s a look at how the Abbotsford Canucks compare in popularity to other local sports franchises. [ Abbotsford News ]

] Thatcher Demko was recently named the NHL’s third star of the month, after going 7-1-0 with one shutout and a .946 save percentage in December. [NHL]

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (7 GP, 10-4-14) was named first star of the month. Golden Knights winger Max Pacioretty (12 GP, 10-6-16) was second.

Finally, the story of Canucks equipment manager Brian Hamilton thanking the Seattle Kraken fan who pointed out a cancerous mole on the back of his neck has officially gone viral.

Their story was picked up all around the globe, with interviews being conducted on CNN, BBC News and Sky News. The story even made it to newspapers in Australia.

Hockey fan Nadia Popovici explains how she used her phone to battle crowd noise and alert Vancouver Canucks staff member Brian Hamilton about a cancerous mole on the back of his neck



Read the full story here: https://t.co/sIm99uuprn pic.twitter.com/T28LGogbAZ — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 3, 2022

Re-live the feel-good story here.

The internet community helped us find Brian's hero, Nadia, and tonight they met in person where he got to express his sincerest thank you to her for saving his life.



A story of human compassion at its finest. pic.twitter.com/66ogo5hB1a — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 2, 2022

Around the NHL

I sincerely hope other GMs around the NHL find a way not to give the Oilers any goaltending help...

The Edmonton Oilers continue to sink down the standings after Mikko Koskinen’s brutal mistake put his team behind in a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

Head coach Dave Tippett lambasted his goaltender after the game. [Sportsnet]

The Canucks are now within three points of Edmonton for the final Wild Card spot in the West. Edmonton has a game in hand.