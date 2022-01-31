GAME RECAP #43: NUCKS WIN! Chaise Sorta Hattie - 2⁄3 Halak SO - DOWN HAWKS 3-1

Facing the 1st of a B-2-B on this road trip and suffering a loss in the rotting Saddledome on Saturday, we expected the Nucks to blow into the windy city with one thing on their minds.

Play good. Play like your Nucking career depends on it.

No pressure, boys, but the Men In Black (masks) just rolled into the rink...

Under the watchful eyes and minds of the new big bosses, the Nucks wanted to start hard and fast. And avoid the bad things.

However, the Hocks knew that playing the 1st minutes of the 1st game of a road B-2-B can be exhausting for the visitor.

Yet, the early (late) dinner crowd at the Chowcago Hockey Dinner Theatre were disappointed to witness the road Nucks get the 1st couple shots on goal.

And worse... but way better for us, the Nucks score first.

And not just any Nuck scores - it was Chaise, appearing in his milestone 600th NHL game. It was also the 600th NHL game for Bruce’s least fav backchecker, Mr. Miller. But he didn’t score, because there’s no Miller time in the windy city.

Beautiful goal on a sweet set up, Dowling to Chiasson 5-on-5. I have video evidence! — Gwailoh

Alex Chiasson getting things started here in the Windy City! pic.twitter.com/BD7iMvYgG8 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2022

It seems incredible - but true - it was Chaise’s first even strength goal of the year.

That settled down the keen diners and took some roster pressure off the Nucks for at least another period.

But wait, there’s more! Chaise isn’t finished making expected hockey plays (expected for others).

He’s had two good moments in the same game, which already makes this his best game of the season. — Raddie

Is the game thread so incredulous? Will they stretch the incredulous too far?

Chiasson with a goal AND draws a penalty? What world is this? Next thing you know Meyers will score! — Twitchy

Myers has not scored since last season. Since the no-goals from the D policy was instituted over the summer.

But still... we wondered...

Think Chiasson can get a hat trick of not bad things? — Twitchy

And then it happened, another not bad thing play for Chaise.

Ding! Ding! Ding! Chiasson breaks up the odd man scoring rush with a well-timed sprawl! — Gwailoh

Officially Unofficial Hattie(ish) for Chaise.

We are so winning this game. Thanks to the Nucking Special Teams. Or at least one of them. The PK team. Killed all 2. The other special team... well... in 4 chances... it went...

Moving on. The Nucks did. 5-on-5 edition.

Sick shot from Huggie, wicked tip from Brock and the 2 goal lead - safest lead in hockey - is ours to enjoy.

Nice, sneaky deflection from Boeser! — Gwailoh

Into the 3rd, the Nucks have taken control of the game, the crowd, possibly the inconceivable SO for Halak.

2 out of 3 ain’t bad. Halak seemingly anticipating a sneaky tip from the league’s 4th 5th highest scorer let a shot from the point go off his glove into the net. The sneakiest tip is the one that never happens.

Doesn’t matter. While 2 goal leads going into the 3rd are safe and stuff, 1 goal leads with 7 minutes to play are exciting!

The game thread lives for excitement - or improv drinking.

Wooo that was an entertaining few minutes of hockey, considering no goals... — Twitchy

And then it happened.

Schenn known for his steady play, big hits and keeping Huggie safe, broke the no-goals from the D rule. A rule that Myers has steadfastly obeyed. As has Hunt.

But not Schenn. It was blatant. Calculating even. And we loved it.

That shot would’ve won the $50,000 I think. — marchness52

Icing on the cake pic.twitter.com/VVmOiD2Nng — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2022

That was the 8th goal from the Nucking D this season. EIGHT violations of the unspoken code! Can you imagine the machinations that Bruce and Scott - heck, even the new Hockey Ops operatives will have to consider about this D corp? Me neither.

Doesn’t matter.

Because, if Chicky is happy... NM is too.

I love beating Chicago — Chicky

And what matters to game thread repair staff is repairing the mashed mute button after the HNIC disaster on the red mile and finally watching with the sound on again.

Video Recap

The 2 Johns are on the road - took a break from unlimited dinner courses to call the game.

GAME STATS (Great Dinner Hockey Game)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 32 57% 0/4 4 30 11 7 Blackhawks CHI 21 43% 0/2 8 25 30 9



SHOT COUNT (More Shots = Moar Goals!)

Period VAN CHI 1st 11 6 2nd 10 8 3rd 11 7 Total 32 21



PLAYER STATS (Chaising History)

GREAT BIG ROAD PRESS

With 53 minutes of shutout and his 1st Nucking road win, Halak chats with the zooming media mavens.

"The guys played pretty good in front of me tonight, we didn't give them a lot, especially in the 3rd."



️ Jaroslav Halák#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/Tu1KNJeYGe — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2022

Our NM Honourary Hattie winner and fan fav (ranked 24th by the fan league) gets to talk about 600 games in this epic presser.

"I've been around, this is my 10th year. Pretty special night for me tonight, 600 games."



️ Alex Chiasson#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/hizD4HUD92 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2022

Happy Bruce is back on the happy road presser wagon - especially when Bruce has Orr on the backend.

"They wanted to come back and have a really good game and I thought for the most part we really kept them at bay and we played pretty well, really good road game for us tonight."



️ Bruce Boudreau#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/MjfOZYX7fD — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) February 1, 2022

That’s 2 wins on the road at a time when the Nucks need 10 wins on the road. I’m no scoring guru, but the new PP units are not what we were looking for. I can tell that, since they haven’t scored a goal since the Winterpeg Brockstar revival hour.

Still... Bruce seems optimistic about the Nucking PP, so that’s all we need. That and bunches of PP goals.

Tomorrow would be good to make that happen. 2nd of a B-2-B, in Smashville. Fortunately, we recently learned that it’s the 1st game of a B-2-B we need to worry about 1st. And now we’re free to worry about the 2nd B-2-B. No worries.