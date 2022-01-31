Gamethread #45: Canucks vs Chicago.

Let’s spend a moment to reflect on the last game. Thatcher Demko got a shutout...until overtime. The Canucks stopped the high scoring Flames from scoring...until overtime. The rest of it can be burned. The Canucks are the lowest scoring team in the division. Something has to change. A lot of people will complain no matter which player is brought up in trade rumors, but the simple fact is that this team has trouble scoring.



The Canucks go into Chicago with a 7-2-1 record in their last 10 games against them. Chicago had a really rough start to the year and fired their coach early. The coaching change has brought some improvement, but their special teams are not that special. Sound familiar. Tyler Myers was able to escape further punishment after the hit on Lewis last game. That is good news as Tyler has shown to be a crucial piece to this team moving the puck ice.



Early games didn’t go well on the last road trip.....so let’s pretend it’s later.



Go Canucks Go!