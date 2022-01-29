GAME RECAP #44: NUCKS WIN! A POINT! And OT Loss

Was this a road game we were looking forward to - a special edition of Hockey Night in Calgary - with the full homer treatment spread across the county?

No, it was not. HNIC is the worst of the Nucking game broadcasts of the season. The only thing it inspires in Nucks fans is Mute Button Mania.

Really tough, ugly game. And that was before hitting the mute button on HNIC.

Demmers: Stands on his head, is a brick wall, continues to steal the game. CBC: Markstrom is so good, talking to his team mates! — Twitchy

Really tough, ugly game. And that was just the reffing. Red Mile Reffing as it was drawn up pre-game.

Myers got ejected from the game for a delivering a high hit, after taking a punch in the face. That meant playing 5D for over 40. Hunt can’t play well over 14 minutes. So that was tough. Huggie played over 30 mins - and looked tired before the 3rd ended.

Really tough, ugly game. Nucks not skating/passing well and making it easy on Marky and tough on Demmers.

Putting 1 shot on net in 20 minutes is not the Bruced-Up Nucks we expected. To be fair Nucks managed 8 shots in the 2nd and 6 in the 3rd... and of course... none in OT.

Thanks to Miller’s team-on-his-back heroics in OT, his trade value dropped a couple points. Maybe math isn’t his thing, but it’s really tricky to get a hattie in OT - especially going 1 on 3. Although would have been hilarious if he had scored McMiffler style on Marky. HNIC would have called a National Security Alert and gone off the air.

Yes, Miffler had his stick whacked out of his hands. And yes, no call on the play - because it’s Homer Night In Cowtown. But still... not a great strategic move in OT.

Unbelievably, the Nucks were accused of having more high danger scoring chances than the former Nucks at 4-3 for the current Nucks.

The good news is the long layoff hasn’t seemed to hurt Demmer’s game. But, while he kept the Nucks in the game all game... the Nucks didn’t/couldn’t give him a single goal to play with - because...

It was a tough, ugly game.

Miller just had no patience for this OT. Ugliest game of the season, can’t believe how ugly it was. We should be excited to get away with a point. So, it was a win, for us, really. Adding a point after such a shit-show was a gift. On the orher hand, how about the PK? — Atty

The Nucking PK was perfect. And needed to be since the Nucking PP was far less than perfect...

Wow our power play is ass tonight — Twitchy

Text book Nucking PP futility in 3 futile attempts - each with no shots!

Whether the Nucks were not prepared or over-prepared for stalemate hockey or just wanted to get the fugly game out of the way - the quota for fugly has already been exceeded this season, sorry.

Have to play every game like it’s their Nucking last. And with a new GM watching from on high, it really could be.

GAME STATS (No Nucking Goals!)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 15 52% 0/3 18 12 20 5 Flames CGY 32 48% 0/4 8 13 7 18



SHOT COUNT (count ‘em all - it’s easy)

Period VAN CGY 1st 1 7 2nd 8 13 3rd 6 11 OT 0 1 Total 15 32



PLAYER STATS (Oh for a hattie - or a regulation goal)

Video Recap?

Ugh. Watch on mute... because... HNIC.

ROAD REPRESSING

Motte talks about Demmer’s return... and generating the run support.

"I thought we were doing a good job in front of Demmer, he made some saves when we needed him too and those are games we got to find a way to win."



️ Tyler Motte#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/gxrxd6E6am — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 30, 2022

Did you expect to hear from JT? Me neither.

However, Bruce sure had JT on his mind.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau addresses the media following tonight's overtime loss in Calgary.#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/6AHcmEMUR7 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 30, 2022

At least the Nucks got a point. And I won’t mention what Marky got. Probably not even his traditional mid-season groin injury.

Moving on. Get out of Cowtown with a point in the pants and head out on the road to the windy city on Monday and then onto Smashville on Tuesday.