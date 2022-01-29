Gamethread #44: Canucks vs Flames

It has taken a while to get to this game. These two teams haven’t seen each other since May of last year. The Flames dominated the Canucks in the Canadian division last year. Tanev and Marky must have felt pretty good jumping ship. The Flames team this year caught fire early and then the whole team got COVID and lost that momentum. The Flames right now are a team that are very dangerous and can score a lot of goals quickly. They can also sometimes forget to play. The Flames are 4-6 in their last 10 games and have a below average home record.



The Canucks have played some pretty good defensive games during this time where COVID has created gaps in this team. Hats off to Bruce for having a better system than the previous coach. The Nucks found some scoring last game. Miller’s three goals may have upped his value by a draft pick. Tonight the Canucks get their Captain back and Demko!



It seems that the “Must win” games are here.

Any game against a team above the Canucks is a must win.....right?

So...how about it then?

How about a Canucks win?

Go Canucks Go!