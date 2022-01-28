 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wake With Elias: Canucks Crush the Jets

The Canucks took down the Winnipeg Jets with a rousing 5-1 victory.

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Winnipeg Jets Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • Led by a hat trick from JT Miller and a nice performance from Spencer Martin, the Canucks took down the Winnipeg Jets 5-1:
  • Speaking of Martin, the win was his first in the NHL:
  • Martin himself on the performance:
  • JT Miller with some comments after his impressive hat trick performance:
  • In some more serious news, former Canuck Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault:
  • Thomas Drance with some additional notes on the case:

Hockey News

  • The NHL has cleared Evander Kane in their investigation of his cross-border travel:
  • And here’s what Kane’s contract projects to look like:
  • For the first time, the IIHF Women’s National Teams will be featured in an EA Sports game:
  • And an impressive new Trevor Zegras highlight:

