Wake With Elias: Canucks Crush the Jets

Canucks News
- Led by a hat trick from JT Miller and a nice performance from Spencer Martin, the Canucks took down the Winnipeg Jets 5-1:
A nice start to the road trip pic.twitter.com/9LBzidzg5o— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 28, 2022
- Speaking of Martin, the win was his first in the NHL:
1st NHL win and second star of the night for @S_Marty95 pic.twitter.com/zHx59tMql4— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 28, 2022
- Martin himself on the performance:
"It's incredibly special and to even get an opportunity to play and having it go well and get a win, I don't know if it has sunk in yet."— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 28, 2022
️ Spencer Martin on his first career NHL win#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/6wXTuPRbgh
- JT Miller with some comments after his impressive hat trick performance:
Asked #Canucks J.T. Miller if it meant anything extra to get a hat trick considering the "noise" + rumours around him the last week.— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 28, 2022
He grinned, said I probably knew the answer, adding:
"I have a job to do here...I had a couple timely goals today. That's all I'm worried about."
- In some more serious news, former Canuck Jake Virtanen has been charged with sexual assault:
BREAKING: B.C. Crown Prosecution Service has filed sexual assault charges against former Canuck Jake Virtanen— Patrick Johnston (@risingaction) January 27, 2022
- Thomas Drance with some additional notes on the case:
VPD release notes that former #Canucks forward Virtanen has been charged with one count of sexual assault dating back to September 26, 2017 when Virtanen was an active NHL player. The 25-year-old is not currently in custody: pic.twitter.com/A4M7ovI0Lw— Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 27, 2022
Hockey News
- The NHL has cleared Evander Kane in their investigation of his cross-border travel:
NHL concludes investigation of Evander Kane cross-border travel. https://t.co/ZPe8E9moRF pic.twitter.com/aUvh0zGFr3— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 27, 2022
- And here’s what Kane’s contract projects to look like:
When signed, #LetsGoOilers Evander Kane 1 yr Deal:— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) January 27, 2022
Signing Bonus 625K
Base Salary 750K
Actual Cash paid $974K
Due to pro-rating for signing during season w/ SB, Cap Hit/AAV is $2.094M
Full No Move Clause
Rep'd by Dan Milstein @GoldStarHockey https://t.co/65yIXaWBM7
- For the first time, the IIHF Women’s National Teams will be featured in an EA Sports game:
LIVE IN #NHL22— EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) January 27, 2022
IIHF Women's National Teams are now available for the first time ever
Play now https://t.co/ssJWNJ4j8f pic.twitter.com/2BXmcBXnJk
- And an impressive new Trevor Zegras highlight:
When Trevor Zegras is on the ice, expect the unexpected. @tzegras11 | @AnaheimDucks pic.twitter.com/xHebhwotc4— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 28, 2022
