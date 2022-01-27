GAME RECAP #43: NUCKS WIN! BIG!!! JETTISON THE PEG 5-1

Get a new GM watching his 1st Nucking road game and the Nucking Nucks play like their jobs are on the line. Which they are. Or are they?

Maybe it’s just the BruceBump PatrikPump. Whatever.

What we saw in this game - with a couple old fresh faces on the ice - was a rejuvenated Nucks.

More than rejuvenated - the Nucks looked dominant, thanks to the unbelievable play of Hellbuckedoff. Usually he’s lights out against the Nucks. During this recent grounded Jets run, he hasn’t looked sharp. We like those goalies dull and our shooters sharp.

JT got the 1st goal of the game. And the 3rd - 2nd Nucks goal on the PP. And the Nucks 3rd goal. Which according to the game thread meant...

A natural hat trick for J.T. — Westy

Or as they call it in hockey, an unnatural hattie as the storyline crashing Jets got a goal between the Nucks 1st and 2nd.

J.T. Miller



First #Canucks player to score a Hat Trick in Winnipeg since Pavel Bure on March 13, 1994 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 28, 2022

And weirdly, the Nucks would have won this game without Miller’s trade-value escalating 3 goals. Except they wouldn’t, because 2 goals a game is not a recipe for Nucked success.

Brock, another player on the trading block hot seat with JT & Pete, scored a power play goal in the 3rd - with JT getting the apple - off his ribs.

Pete sniped a goal to seal the win late in the 3rd.

Petey with the nasty laser goal! that’s 2 in 2 games, if you’re counting — Gwailoh

We’re counting. 5th goal in 6 games.

Goals, sure. But I am talking 2 of those vintage, long range, laser accurate, lethal, full-on-golden-era-Petey snipes. — Gwailoh

Ok, it was extra icing on the seal of the sealing, but watching Pete snipe to steal, seal or win a game is why we hired a Swedish GM to tell Pete: “Skjut mer!”

And the most exciting about this L-Streak ending win....

Martini won his 1st NHL Game! Woooo! Only took him 5 years to get the Big W. Congrats!

So happy for him. I swear, he looks like Demmer out there. Really calm and measured. He will have a job here, that’s for sure. Halak is gone. Or....better be gone. We can use the cap space. — Atty

Halak will need to take his No-Movement with his No-Bonus, which doesn’t make 150,000,000 cents. US cents. Unless he owes Rutherford or Allvin some special favour.

If they do trade or avoid playing Halak to avoid the bonus payments, would not be a good impression on the players from the shiny new management group.

Speaking of easy trades and games...

I wouldn’t quite agree with that. Nucks had good puck luck tonight, and the Jets hit a cross and a post, and Schiefle put it way over the open net on the PP. Could have been a closer game for sure. Canucks finally finally had better finishing, and I liked that they didn’t get pushed around by the big boy Winnipeg team (yeah Schenn!). And Spencer was excellent in goal yet again, with no bad goal. He really almost had a shutout, if not for the BS (baseball) goal. I’d play him on Saturday against the Flames; he’s played that well. Then Demmers in Chicago and Nashville. Halak has to decide if he wants to go to the playoffs or not. Spencer as the backup to Demmers is better for the Nucks (provided he maintains this quality or something like it), especially because it opens up Abby for DiPietro to find a groove. — copey2

Let’s get to the good stuff. So many Nucking goals... we need a...

Video Recap

While the 2 Johns couldn’t help us last game, they’re real road warriors in this one.

GAME STATS (BIG GAME STATS)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 33 62% 2/2 11 13 15 12 Jets WPG 34 38% 0/3 9 14 11 12



SHOTS COUNT (just the right amount)

Period VAN WPG 1st 14 10 2nd 14 15 3rd 5 9 Total 33 34



PLAYER STATS (Hats Off To JT)

ROAD IMPRESSING

As a goalie, you only win your 1st NHL game once. Even if it takes a long, long time. Spenser savours the moment.

"It's incredibly special and to even get an opportunity to play and having it go well and get a win, I don't know if it has sunk in yet."



️ Spencer Martin on his first career NHL win#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/6wXTuPRbgh — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 28, 2022

JT has a new pucky dog. And they let him run with the big dogs. Or over. And through.

"The puck kinda just followed me around today and got lucky a couple went in."



️ J.T. Miller on his four point performance tonight#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/UPTUHwPiPF — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 28, 2022

With his new GM breathing down his neck - at a safe social distance - Bruce coached the best Nucking road game since last month.

"It's great for him! I think that's three outstanding games he's played for us in a row and I can't be happier. He kept us in there and got points in every game for us."



️ Bruce Boudreau on Spencer Martin's win tonight#Canucks | @TheProvince pic.twitter.com/MHAfSpUQ0h — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 28, 2022

Who knew Winterpeg would be a happy Nucking place?

A place where the Nucks PK would be 100% - killed all 3 Jetted ops. The same place where the Nucks PP would be 100% by going 2 for 2.

Some Nucks player agents are happier tonight - JR and his new crew have got some scrutinizing to do. Allvin’s 1st road scrut was a winner and that’s the kind of success he brings to the team. Or so I’ve been told.

This BruceRoadBump. Is it real? Is is sustainable? Why not?