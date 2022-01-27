 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FORTY-THREE: Canucks @ Winnipeg- Jan 27, 2022

The Canucks hit the road for the first of four, starting off with a match against the Winnipeg Jets.

By Kent Basky
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (18-19-5) vs WINNIPEG JETS (17-15-7)

CANADA LIFE CENTRE, WINNIPEG, MB

5:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET PACIFIC, TSN3. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: ARCTIC ICE HOCKEY

The Vancouver Canucks have had a roller coaster season to say the very least, but they can put a real positive stamp on it tonight, as they look to sweep the season series against the Winnipeg Jets. That will be the first time they’ve swept the season series against the modern day Jets since they started playing multiple times a year against each other in the 2013-14 season.

The Canucks have cooled off a bit since going on a tear following the hiring of Bruce Boudreau, and they’re going to need to string some wins together, as three of these next four games are against teams ahead of them in the standings. A win tonight will vault the Canucks over the Jets, and possibly the Oilers, who are taking on the Nashville Predators tonight.

Slowly, the Canucks are getting their regulars back, and while we still have to see if Halak will get the start tonight, Conor Garland is back in the lineup and ready to go for tonight, which can only help.

The Jets meanwhile, are trying to manage a slew of injuries, most notably to Nikolaj Ehlers, who is out for a while with a knee injury.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com, tonight’s disasterpiece will go a lil somethin’ like this:

Canucks projected lineup

Vasily PodkolzinJ.T. MillerBrock Boeser

Nils HoglanderElias PetterssonConor Garland

Tyler MotteJuho LammikkoMatthew Highmore

Justin BaileyJason DickinsonAlex Chiasson

Quinn HughesTucker Poolman

Oliver Ekman-LarssonTyler Myers

Brad HuntLuke Schenn

Spencer Martin

Jaroslav Halak

Scratched: Ashton Sautner, Justin Dowling, Thatcher Demko

Injured: Kyle Burroughs (lower body), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Brady Keeper (leg), Brandon Sutter (illness)

COVID-19 protocol: Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat

Jets projected lineup

Kyle ConnorPierre-Luc DuboisCole Perfetti

Andrew CoppMark ScheifeleBlake Wheeler

Paul StastnyAdam LowryAustin Poganski

Kristian VesalainenJansen HarkinsEvgeny Svechnikov

Brenden DillonNate Schmidt

Nathan BeaulieuNeal Pionk

Ville HeinolaJohnathan Kovacevic

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Kristian Reichel

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (knee), Logan Stanley (upper body), Dylan DeMelo (lower body), David Gustafsson (lower body), CJ Suess (upper body), Dylan Samberg (upper body)

COVID-19 protocol: Dominic Toninato, Josh Morrissey

It looks like they may roll with Spencer Martin one more time before Thatcher Demko rejoins the team Saturday for their game against the Calgary Flames. He definitely deserves the start after two fantastic performances, and it would be amazing for the guys to come through and give him the goal support he needs to get that elusive first NHL win at last.

GAME DAY CHATTER

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Gwarsenio Hall is back with another 2 Minutes To Late Night cover, and this time they’re tackling a David Bowie classic: ‘Station To Station’. This time, he’s enlisted Marty Friedman (ex-MEGADETH), Laura Pleasents (KYLESA), Chris Johnson (DEAFHEAVEN), John Rice (UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS), and Emily Lee (SHEARWATER) for an absolutely mesmerizing tribute to The Thin White Duke.

Enjoy the game, everyone. Go Canucks Go!

More From Nucks Misconduct

Loading comments...