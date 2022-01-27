Gamethread #43: Canucks vs Jets

The Canucks start a 4 game road trip in Winnipeg tonight. I was hoping Conor Garland was going to play tonight as the Canucks need some goal scoring. The team has scored 21 goals in 9 games this month. Brutal. It kind of makes you wonder if the new GM should be looking for goal scorers before defensemen. I know....we need better defensemen, but if you can’t score goals you won’t win.



The Jets and Canucks are tied in the points department, but the Jets have games in hand when it comes to the wild card spot. I’m not sure why I mentioned that. The Canucks are so far from the playoff conversation that it might as well be in the other room.



Demko is back to practicing I hear, so I wonder if Spencer Martin has asked to be traded yet? He must be worth a 5th rounder....right?

I think if the Canucks don’t get 6 out of 8 points on this trip, New GM Allvin has the green light to make some big changes. So, more than likely Brock or J.T. will be gone within a month. To be honest, not sure if it is good or bad.



So how about a win tonight?

Go Canucks Go!