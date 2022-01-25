GAME RECAP #42: NUCKS WIN! A Point And OT 3-2 Loss

This was a more exciting game than expected. Unfortunately, the Covid-Faery depleted roster had only a solid 40 minutes in the tank. Bruce was running a short bench - it was getting so short that even Gnarland could see over it. If he was on the bench, which he wasn’t.

Thanks to pathetic sub-standard reffing - or as they call it in the NHL - league standard reffing, the tOil got 3 McPentalties. Whereas the the Nucks got 1. And should be grateful for it.

Although the Nucking PK didn’t allow a goal, the exhausted Pkers in the 3rd allowed a goal after being hemmed in for too long as the penalty expired - couldn’t buy a clear with a stick.

Oh well... can’t win them all. On this Covid-vacay homestand, can’t win any.

The good news is, despite the not winning, the Nucks kept a 2-0 lead thru 2 periods. Using simple hockey math extrapolation, a 3-0 lead through 3 would have offered a better chance at 2 clean points.

It was great they got a point, but facing McD and DrySaddle in OT is not a task our game thread is built to watch.

While McJ was on target for his 20th goal and ShotSaddle his 29th, our more modest phenom cracked the double digit goal barrier in the 42nd game of the season.

A Petey snipe is a wonderful thing to witness. Just wish there were witnessing sessions.

Holy shit! Vintage Petey snipe!!!! — Gwailoh

Target acquired = back of the net

Petey's 10th of the season! pic.twitter.com/fNA7qdHgIZ — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2022

Nucks got the 1st goal of the game - that’s always - pretty much - a good sign.

JT was back from the Viral Faeries, in exchange for Pearson, which in the 2nd looked like a good trade. Millsie stops a goal and sends a pass for a Mottely breakaway shortie.

MILLER SAVE ➡️ MOTTE SHORTHANDED pic.twitter.com/sDWdKIXp6a — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2022

Nucks have a 2 goal lead late in the 2nd. That’s good, right?

Up 2-zip with the (un)safest lead in hockey. How many games have the Nucks won this season when scoring 2 or less? Not many.

In the 3rd the tired Nucking legs couldn’t seem to keep up with the Oil press.

And worse, this happened...

Spencer gives the oilers their allowed one goal — Gwailoh

The game’s 1st star, Spenser, fresh from the Faery Test Farm, let in a goal from a bad angle. Or a bad goal from a terrible angle.

Doesn’t matter.

What matters is that our Martini drank up 47 shots on 50. Kept the Nucks in the game while waiting for more run support. Too long a wait.

And then... well... blame the refs, the 2 Johns... Bruce’s OT player deployment strategy. Nah... just blame the 2 Johns. And the refs. And Myers’ dump ‘n chase in OT.

Video Blaming

The 2 Johns take the heat, for no good reason. Hockey is a tough game.

GAME STATS (not the stats we were looking for)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Oilers EDM 50 60% 0/3 4 13 10 2 Canucks VAN 27 40% 0/1 8 16 25 5



SHOT COUNT (so many sOiled shots)

Period EDM VAN 1st 15 10 2nd 11 7 3rd 15 9 OT 9 1 Total 50 27



PLAYER STATS (Pete Gets A Goal!)

HOMEPRESSING

Spiffy dressing Lunar New Year Motte sounding off on the finish.

"It hurts, got a lead going into the 3rd period. It's one you got to finish off."



Tyler Motte meets with the media following the loss against the Oilers#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/XYtTGGRV5q — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2022

The Game’s 1st Star and currently our best goalie, is excited to just be our currently best goalie.

"I'm pretty excited for these opportunities and to be around the team."



Spencer Martin#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/xIhR4mSOEd — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2022

Bruce praises Martini for keeping the game close - even in OT - stopped 8 of 9 - and takes a swipe at the lotto line.

"He made some incredible saves but what I like about more than any of it, was that after the bad goals, he got back right up and didn't let it affect him."



Coach Bruce Boudreau on Spencer Martin's performance tonight#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/Y0B4qOjzlE — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2022

At least this slog in the ROG is over and the Nucks go out on the road to recapture Bo and Gnarland from the Viral Protocol Police on Thursday in Winterpeg.

Demmers could be there too, but would be nice for Spencer to steal a game on the road. Then Demmers can steal the rest.

If that happens, the Nucks might - just might get over the insurmountable 500 barrier.

Doesn’t matter.

No, really. As fun (or terrifying) as it might be to see the Nucks scrape into the Covid Playoffs and get bounced early - because Covid Faeries and NHL Reffing are not our friends.

It might be better long term for Trader-Jim and his new GM Juice Allvin to build for the future at the TDL and get a good pick at the draft - Gary odds permitting.

Whatever. There’s over 40 games to go. Or exactly.

If those games are played one-at-a-time, that’s a lot of games to take the pulse of this team. And bump it up. Possibly with the same roster for many of the games. It’s possible.