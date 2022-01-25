Patrik Allvin will be named the 12th General Manager in Vancouver Canucks history

What a week it’s been for the Vancouver Canucks.

And, it’s only Tuesday...

The week began with Émilie Castonguay becoming the first female Assistant General Manager in Canucks history.

Now, multiple sources are reporting that Patrik Allvin will be named the 12th General Manager in Canucks history.

From all accounts it appears Patrik Allvin is about to become the next GM of the Vancouver Canucks. Not done yet, but getting closer. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) January 26, 2022

#Canucks Jim Rutherford has begun notifying finalists that they did not get the job, leaving all signs pointing to Patrik Allvin emerging as the next GM in Vancouver.@DarrenDreger had it first. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 26, 2022

Word is out that Patrik Allvin has accepted the GM job in VAN. Official announcement expected tomorrow, although we will see if timeline changes due to all the news tonight — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 26, 2022

Not that the reliable intel from a bevy of national reporters - including @DarrenDreger who first broke the story - requires this, but multiple team sources have confirmed to @TheAthletic that Patrik Allvin will be the 12th GM in #Canucks franchise history. — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 26, 2022

Allvin was the initial candidate to be rumoured for the position earlier in January. He worked with Jim Rutherford for nearly seven years in Pittsburgh, where he was promoted from Director of European Scouting to Director of Amateur Scouting.

The 47-year-old was then named Assistant GM in November, 2020. He actually served as Interim GM of the Penguins for two weeks when Rutherford stepped down back in January 2021.

This time, there’ll be no interim tag attached to Allvin’s name.

According to reports, some of the candidates that Allvin beat out were Scott Mellanby and Sean Burke.

Mathieu Darche was also reportedly in the running. Earlier in the day, Canucks Twitter was on fire about Darche joining the Canucks after his bio disappeared from the Tampa Bay Lightning website.

That’s all fugazi gossip now.

It’s fitting that Allvin will become the first Swedish general manager in NHL history with the Vancouver Canucks. He’ll now work alongside two of the greatest Swedish NHLers of all-time in Henrik and Daniel Sedin, who remain as advisors to Canucks management.

Here’s hoping that Allvin and his staff can help build a team that belongs in the same weight class as the 2010-11 Canucks squad that terrorized the NHL.