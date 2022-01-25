Gamethread #42: Canucks vs “Meh”dmonton

Let’s play Good news/Bad news.....
Good news - The first half the year is done and the Canucks were almost a Bettman .500 team.
Bad news - No playoff spot is realistically close
Good news - J.T. Miller is back baby!
Bad News - No Demko yet
Good news - J.T. is back!
Bad News - The Oilers won their last game.
Good News - The Nucks and Oilers have the same amount of points.
Bad news - The Oilers have 4 games in hand
This game seems repetitive.
These should be the jerseys the Canucks actually wear for the game instead of just warm-ups.
Tonight's #LunarNewYear jerseys designed by the talented Trevor Lai (@UPStudiosWorld) pic.twitter.com/OOxWFyQjgm— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 26, 2022
The Canucks haven’t beat the Oilers this season....Spencer Martin would love to beat them.
And then get traded there.
Go Canucks Go!
