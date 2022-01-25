 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FORTY-TWO: Canucks vs Edmonton- Jan 25, 2022

JT Miller and Spencer Martin are back and just in time as Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are in town.

By Kent Basky
Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (18-19-4) vs EDMONTON OILERS (19-16-2)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: THE COPPER AND BLUE

So overall, that’s some good news (though it should be noted Pearson mentioned he was the only player who hadn’t contracted the virus through all the outbreaks of the past two years) getting JT Miller and Spencer Martin back in. And it looks like they’ll have Jaroslav Halak and Conor Garland for the next game against Winnipeg, and then get Bo Horvat back for Saturday’s tilt against the Calgary Flames.

The Canucks played well the last couple games, and probably deserved a better fate, especially in the St Louis game. They outplayed the Blues, who stole two points on some luck and a hot goaltender. Hopefully the Canucks can see that they’re doing a lot of things right, and the bounces will come their way.

Edmonton snapped their seven game losing streak with a big win over Calgary on the weekend, but this is still a very fragile team, mentally. A quick lead in this game could go a long way for Vancouver, who can move past the Oilers in the standings with a win tonight, as well the Winnipeg Jets, where the Canucks will start their four game road trip that also visits Chicago and Nashville.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com , this is tonight's probable lineup:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan McLeodConnor McDavidKailer Yamamoto

Warren FoegeleLeon DraisaitlJesse Puljujarvi

Brendan PerliniRyan Nugent-HopkinsZack Kassian

Devin ShoreDerek RyanColton Sceviour

Darnell NurseEvan Bouchard

Duncan KeithCody Ceci

Kris RussellSlater Koekkoek

Mikko Koskinen

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Tyler Benson, Kyle Turris

Injured: Mike Smith (thumb), Tyson Barrie (upper body)

COVID-19 protocol: Zach Hyman

Canucks projected lineup

Elias PetterssonJ.T. MillerBrock Boeser

Nils HoglanderJason DickinsonAlex Chiasson

Tyler MotteJuho LammikkoMatthew Highmore

Vasily PodkolzinJustin DowlingJustin Bailey

Quinn HughesTucker Poolman

Oliver Ekman-LarssonTyler Myers

Kyle BurroughsLuke Schenn

Spencer Martin

Michael DiPietro

Scratched: Brad Hunt

Injured: Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Brady Keeper (leg), Brandon Sutter (illness)

COVID-19 protocol: Tanner Pearson, Thatcher Demko, Jaroslav Halak, Conor Garland, Bo Horvat

GAME DAY CHATTER

And if you’re wondering what’s up with the colour scheme, tonight the Canucks celebrate the Lunar New Year and will be donning these fantastic jerseys in the warmup tonight.

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Some local stuff today, remembering the legendary 3 INCHES OF BLOOD. Check out this absolutely vicious cover of the EXODUS classic ‘Piranha’. Enjoy the game, folks! Go Canucks Go!

