GAME DAY PREVIEW- GAME FORTY-TWO: Canucks vs Edmonton- Jan 25, 2022

VANCOUVER CANUCKS (18-19-4) vs EDMONTON OILERS (19-16-2)

ROGERS ARENA, VANCOUVER, BC

7:00PM PST

TV: SPORTSNET. RADIO: SPORTSNET 650

OPPOSING BLOG: THE COPPER AND BLUE

Transactions:

- J.T. Miller has been removed from COVID non-roster status.

- Spencer Martin has been cleared to play.

- Ashton Sautner has been recalled from Abbotsford to the Taxi Squad.

- Sheldon Dries has been transferred to the Taxi Squad. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 25, 2022

The Vancouver Canucks announced today that forward Tanner Pearson has been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 25, 2022

So overall, that’s some good news (though it should be noted Pearson mentioned he was the only player who hadn’t contracted the virus through all the outbreaks of the past two years) getting JT Miller and Spencer Martin back in. And it looks like they’ll have Jaroslav Halak and Conor Garland for the next game against Winnipeg, and then get Bo Horvat back for Saturday’s tilt against the Calgary Flames.

The Canucks played well the last couple games, and probably deserved a better fate, especially in the St Louis game. They outplayed the Blues, who stole two points on some luck and a hot goaltender. Hopefully the Canucks can see that they’re doing a lot of things right, and the bounces will come their way.

Edmonton snapped their seven game losing streak with a big win over Calgary on the weekend, but this is still a very fragile team, mentally. A quick lead in this game could go a long way for Vancouver, who can move past the Oilers in the standings with a win tonight, as well the Winnipeg Jets, where the Canucks will start their four game road trip that also visits Chicago and Nashville.

LINEUPS

Courtesy of nhl.com , this is tonight’s probable disasterpiece lineup:

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan McLeod — Connor McDavid — Kailer Yamamoto

Warren Foegele — Leon Draisaitl — Jesse Puljujarvi

Brendan Perlini — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Zack Kassian

Devin Shore — Derek Ryan — Colton Sceviour

Darnell Nurse — Evan Bouchard

Duncan Keith — Cody Ceci

Kris Russell — Slater Koekkoek

Mikko Koskinen

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Tyler Benson, Kyle Turris

Injured: Mike Smith (thumb), Tyson Barrie (upper body)

COVID-19 protocol: Zach Hyman

Canucks projected lineup

Elias Pettersson — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Jason Dickinson — Alex Chiasson

Tyler Motte — Juho Lammikko — Matthew Highmore

Vasily Podkolzin — Justin Dowling — Justin Bailey

Quinn Hughes — Tucker Poolman

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Tyler Myers

Kyle Burroughs — Luke Schenn

Spencer Martin

Michael DiPietro

Scratched: Brad Hunt

Injured: Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed), Travis Hamonic (lower body), Brady Keeper (leg), Brandon Sutter (illness)

COVID-19 protocol: Tanner Pearson, Thatcher Demko, Jaroslav Halak, Conor Garland, Bo Horvat

GAME DAY CHATTER

"We got to try and stay in the moment and take it game by game...We totally understand that no matter who we play on what night, we need 2 points."



J.T. Miller meets pre-game with the media#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/sNQtt20Ebj — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 25, 2022

Coach Bruce Boudreau speaks to the media and addresses current COVID situation and tonight's lineup against the Oilers.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/t00CDVKoyF — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 25, 2022

And if you’re wondering what’s up with the colour scheme, tonight the Canucks celebrate the Lunar New Year and will be donning these fantastic jerseys in the warmup tonight.

The Lunar New Year Warm-Up jersey auction is open for bids!



Jersey sales will benefit @Elimin8_hate, a local community organization that strives for racial equity and an inclusive society for all Asian Canadians.



BID NOW | https://t.co/RIEmf9GF2R pic.twitter.com/0x99Eqnmvp — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 25, 2022

GAME DAY BATTLE HYMN

Some local stuff today, remembering the legendary 3 INCHES OF BLOOD. Check out this absolutely vicious cover of the EXODUS classic ‘Piranha’. Enjoy the game, folks! Go Canucks Go!