Canucks hire a new Ast. General Manager

President Jim Rutherford made one of the moves we have been waiting for today with the hiring of Émilie Castonguay.

Jim obviously loves Emilie’s resume and has made it clear that he is creating a new climate in the front office. I now wonder who the new G.M. will be and if that person had any say in this hiring or if it is truly Rutherford’s team?

Emilie had her first press conference today.



One more position needs to be filled before the trade deadline as Rutherford needs to get a G.M. for the Canucks.