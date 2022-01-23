Gamethread #41: Canucks vs Blues

Raise your hand if you love Bettman math!

St Louis has 13 more wins than losses. The Canucks have the same number of wins and losses. St Louis is only 13 points ahead of Vancouver with the same amount of games played.

I can’t give you an accurate number of points that the Canucks are out of a playoff spot by, but let’s say approximately 10. The Canucks need to play .600 hockey for the 2nd half of the year.

The Canucks haven’t seen the Blues since the playoff bubble. The Canucks play pretty well against St Louis, but St Louis is a better team. Some teams are just better match ups. Of course, the Nucks are going in short-handed again tonight. So would you be happy with another game like the last one? Maybe grabbing as many Bettman points until all hands are back on deck might be an ok strategy.

I am sure Bruce Boudreau has other plans for his 1000th game tonight. I have enjoyed Bruce’s style of fast forechecking and pressuring the puck with this team. It seems to work no matter the lineup has has in front of him.

By the way, each of us was one goalie away from starting tonight. Stay by the phone.

The end of the 1st half is here....let’s cheer for a win and a better 2nd half.

Go Canucks Go!