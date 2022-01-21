Wake With Elias: Demko, Miller in COVID Protocol

Canucks News
- In more bad COVID-19 news for the Canucks, goaltender Thatcher Demko and forward JT Miller have entered COVID-19 protocol. It’s a devastating blow, given the two have quite possible been the team’s two best forwards:
The Vancouver Canucks announced today that forward J.T. Miller and goaltender Thatcher Demko have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.— Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 21, 2022
- They’ll be out for five days, meaning they’ll miss the next three games:
Miller and Demko are in Covid Protocol.— Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) January 21, 2022
Out 5 days.
- In some better news, the team announced that they’ve brought on Rachel Doerrie, formerly of the New Jersey Devils, an an analyst in the hockey analytics department:
I am beyond thrilled to be joining the @Canucks! Beautiful city, great fans and a fantastic group of people in the organization.— Rachel Doerrie (@racheldoerrie) January 20, 2022
Let’s get started! https://t.co/2sxcamSxE5
- The Canucks also announced their upcoming Lunar New Year celebration plans:
The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce the celebration of the Year of the Tiger at their fourth annual Lunar New Year Game, presented by TD, on January 25th against the Edmonton Oilers.— Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 20, 2022
DETAILS | https://t.co/K78XEBntnU pic.twitter.com/zs3pKkRhwp
- Justin Bailey has been recalled to the taxi squad:
Transaction: #Canucks recall forward Justin Bailey to Taxi Squad.— Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) January 21, 2022
- David Quadrelli looks at Spencer Martin and Michael DiPietro, either of whom could start with both Demko and Jaro Halak in COVID protocol [CanucksArmy]
Hockey News
- The Philadelphia Flyers reached an impressive milestone last night:
#Flyers have their second 10-game winless streak of the season … in just 40 games.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 21, 2022
- And the Oilers, in some trouble of their own, took a big loss at the hands of the Florida Panthers:
Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Panthers defeated the ice-cold Oilers 6-0.https://t.co/6IO71CN8l2— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2022
- Some rescheduling information from the PHF:
The Premier Hockey Federation has announced that the regular season games scheduled for Saturday January 22, 2022 and Sunday January 23, 2022 between the Toronto Six and the host Connecticut Whale have been postponed.— PHF (@PHF) January 21, 2022
Details: https://t.co/t5wQR8vcKY pic.twitter.com/ItK5DDcXWz
- And Brad Marchand appears to have suffered an upper-body injury:
Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand left Thursday's game against the Washington Capitals with what the team described as an upper-body injury.https://t.co/UdhgeaZz5F— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 21, 2022
