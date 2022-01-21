 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wake With Elias: Demko, Miller in COVID Protocol

COVID-19 continues to be challenging for the Canucks as Thatcher Demko and JT Miller have entered COVID protocols.

By Markus Meyer
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Nashville Predators Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Canucks News

  • In more bad COVID-19 news for the Canucks, goaltender Thatcher Demko and forward JT Miller have entered COVID-19 protocol. It’s a devastating blow, given the two have quite possible been the team’s two best forwards:
  • They’ll be out for five days, meaning they’ll miss the next three games:
  • In some better news, the team announced that they’ve brought on Rachel Doerrie, formerly of the New Jersey Devils, an an analyst in the hockey analytics department:
  • The Canucks also announced their upcoming Lunar New Year celebration plans:
  • Justin Bailey has been recalled to the taxi squad:
  • David Quadrelli looks at Spencer Martin and Michael DiPietro, either of whom could start with both Demko and Jaro Halak in COVID protocol [CanucksArmy]

Hockey News

  • The Philadelphia Flyers reached an impressive milestone last night:
  • And the Oilers, in some trouble of their own, took a big loss at the hands of the Florida Panthers:
  • Some rescheduling information from the PHF:
  • And Brad Marchand appears to have suffered an upper-body injury:

