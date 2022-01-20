Canucks reschedule seven games, will play at least six home games at 50% capacity

The Vancouver Canucks could have an opportunity to make up more ground in the standings over the previously scheduled Olympic break.

However, that could come at the expense of Francesco Aquilini’s pocketbook.

The league announced that Vancouver will play six of their seven postponed games during the break on the calendar in February.

The National Hockey League and Vancouver Canucks announced today seven new dates for games that were postponed due to COVID-19 related issues.



There are two postponed games that don’t appear here.

The Canucks will play San Jose on the road on Thursday, February 17th.

Also, their previously postponed contest against the Ottawa Senators has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 19th.

The game that appears in the graphic against Calgary on February 24th was a previously scheduled contest.

Honestly, that’s a favourable schedule for the Canucks compared to the rescheduled postponements for the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

The Flames will play five games in eight nights, while the Oilers have eight games in 13 days.

Vancouver will need every advantage possible if they want to surpass their division counterparts for a spot in playoffs. The Canucks are currently one point ahead of the Oilers, but Edmonton has four games in hand.

Here are the playoff odds from Dom Luszczyszyn at The Athletic. Vancouver currently sits at 21%, right around the same mark as the Anaheim Ducks and the San Jose Sharks.

The Ducks are banged up, Oilers are fading, Stars are frittering away their games in hand, and the Sharks are catchable.



Seriously though, in this division, who do you trust outside of Vegas and (maybe) Calgary in terms of holding down a playoff spot?

Speaking of playoff revenue, Francesco better be hoping for a couple of home playoff dates to compensate for his bleeding pocketbook.

After the Senators game on January 8th was reportedly postponed because the Canucks owners wanted to salvage revenue, it was announced this week that the current indoor capacity limits are in effect until February 16th.

That means Vancouver will play at least the next six home games at half capacity. There’s a chance that the contest against Anaheim on Saturday, February 19th could be the first full house at Rogers Arena in over two months.

According to Statista, the average NHL team takes home $1.68 million in revenue for every home game.