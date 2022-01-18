GAME RECAP #39: NUCKS WIN! SHED PREDS 3-1

Hockey dinner games can make us hungry. We were hungry for another win after beating the former former former former defending champs - that’s pushing the defending champs concept into a four former, but liberties will be taken on the road.

Not just liberties, but players too. No Bo for this game due to protocols of the Covidian kind. Pete loses his Capt’n center and must take on the middle of the ice.

How’d he do? He did great. Playing the old wise (23 yr old) center with the 2 young wingers. The Pete-Högs-Podz were the best Nucking line all night - dominating Preds like it was Sedin night in Smashville.

Part of that period was spectacular. Reminded me of peak twins puck control. — Raddie

The entire period was spectacular - except, the... you know... Nucks PK.

Preds really struggling against the EP40/Podz/Hogz line — Kent

Even better, Pete and the kids get the first goal. 1st Nucks goal. Setup on a great clearing pass from Demmers - credited with the 3rd assist.

The Nucks PP broke open the game in the 3rd. And this time in the good way. Brock redirects JT’s slap pass. Huggie with the 2nd assist. And the 3rd assist, according to assist stats-keeper Demko.

Boeser on the ️ower ️lay is his 10th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/X792h0A1M2 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 19, 2022

If you recall a few games ago, the NM game thread traded Bessie. Good thing the Nucks got him back in time for this one.

Even better, the Nucks are cooking with grease. Not turnover grease, goal grease, served Lammy style.

Timely greasy goal from the grinders! — Gwailoh

Hard work has its rewards pic.twitter.com/JlylgbhXDU — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 19, 2022

Ever astute on the trade market temp, game thread reveals the heat.

We win the trade! — Raddy

As expected the Preds push back, Demmers pushes harder - even stopped a sneaky deflection from the Poolman.

Even better, the Nucking PK that started poorly, finished strong with a vital kill at the end. The Nucking PP had a chance in the final 2 minutes to squander and did so with the famous Bruce inverted zone time gambit.

Good, gutsy win against a good opponent? Just ask the game thread.

Good win for the Nucks. — Westy

And...

Especially with Bo out. Good to see Petey and the young guns outplay everyone they went up against: Forsberg, Jossi, the lot. — Gwailoh

Road trip into hell is over and the Nucks take 4 of 10 points which is like almost half. Even better, they’re back to 500 and can launch a piton into the hard rock face of higher standings as they scale Mount Improbable.

Recapped in Video

Our chipper chirpers in Nashville take a break from breakfast to call the dinner game.

GAME STATS (Young Guns Get It Done)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 24 48% 1/5 14 31 14 4 Predators NSH 32 52% 1/2 20 31 12 19



SHOT COUNT (Shots? Demmer Dinna Care - Stops All But 1)

Period VAN NSH 1st 9 7 2nd 10 15 3rd 5 10 Total 24 32



PLAYER STATS (Good Hockey Dinner Theatre)

IMPRESSORS

Brock, game’s 1st star, gets tough on the road press.

“For our group to respond and get these last two wins really shows our character.”



Brock Boeser#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/6C6o9H06uN — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 19, 2022

Our perennial 1st star, Demmers, talks about playing in hell and winning.

"We're at least coming a way with two to end it (the road trip)."



Thatcher Demko#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/XAputIAAeb — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 19, 2022

We believe in Bruce. Is the bump back? Only Bruce and Westy know for sure.

"Coming back in the last two (games), especially when you're missing some key components to your team, it was a big win."



Coach Bruce Boudreau meets post-game after the 3-1 win over the Predators#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/nskAYJYogA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 19, 2022

Wooooooo!!! Worst road trip of the year is over. Now the NHL can re-schedule those dozen home games wins against the Yotes, Sens and Habs like they promised.

Before that 12 W-streak, Nucks get to get some payback in the ROG against the SoBe Kitties. Cats that need to know their glitter litter losing streak is just getting started.

There it is.