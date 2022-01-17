Wake With Elias: Reid Boucher convicted of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl in 2011

Disgusting.

Absolutely disgusting.

News broke on Friday that former Vancouver Canuck winger Reid Boucher has just pled guilty to the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl back in 2011.

Boucher was 17 years old at the time. The 12-year-old girl was the daughter of Boucher’s billet family in Plymouth, Michigan.

According to the story and testimony from the woman, Boucher blackmailed the 12-year-old, and forced her into oral sex on two occasions.

For those who haven't already read @darciegmoran's thorough & detailed account, it's well worth your time.



This feels extremely relevant, especially given the puzzling plea agreement, which allows Boucher to evade jail time and potentially have it not appear on his record: pic.twitter.com/N29jyAW8Fm — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) January 16, 2022

“He’s never had to face any accountability. And then in the meantime…my entire life was kind of shattered into a million pieces,” she said. “I’ve had to piece that together over the past 10 years.”

The original charge of first-degree criminal sexual misconduct carried a prison sentence of 25 years. However, Boucher entered a plea deal that will likely see him avoid jail time.

His hearing is scheduled for January 31st.

Boucher has been hiding from the reality of his atrocities over in the KHL, where he plays for Yaroslavl Lokomotiv.

There are so many disgusting elements of this story. The acts themselves, the blackmail, the fact that he took advantage of his billet parent’s daughter, the fact that the U.S. justice system is letting the victim down.

All of it absolutely sucks. Fuck Reid Boucher.

Canucks News

After losing their first three games on this brutal road trip, the Canucks found a way to win against Washington on Sunday morning. Jimmi has you covered with the recap. [Nucks Misconduct]

If the Canucks win on Tuesday in Nashville, you’d have to consider this a successful road trip considering the circumstances.

Thankfully for the Canucks, Nashville will be the team coming in on the second night of back-to-backs. They play the Blues in St. Louis tonight.

A couple of Canucks get some love from the NHL PR team.

Quinn Hughes (0-2—2) has factored on two of the @Canucks' three goals to record his 30th point of 2021-22 (2-28—30 in 37 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/esxEMIszzt pic.twitter.com/Zs96zjqPam — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 16, 2022

Thatcher Demko made 31 saves to earn his 50th career win (50-45-5) as the @Canucks snapped a three-game slide.#NHLStats: https://t.co/esxEMIszzt pic.twitter.com/ldeeq1wOTT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 16, 2022

Really though, the NHL PR team should have been reporting on the Reid Boucher atrocities instead of making Canucks graphics, but I digress.

The Canucks confidence is brewing after what has turned into a nine-game road trip, because of the COVID-19 postponements. Tom Gulitti with more on that. [ NHL.com ]

] Sean Burke is on the Canucks short list of GM candidates.

"Canucks are down to their finalists for their GM job.."



The latest from @DhaliwalSports on the #Canucks GM search.https://t.co/h4e2SL3agJ pic.twitter.com/O2fDm3y165 — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) January 14, 2022

The Abbotsford Canucks split their last two road games against the San Diego Gulls.

They beat Anaheim’s farm team 5-1 on Friday. Jack Rathbone returned to the lineup that night, Danila Klimovich picked up his fourth goal of the season (on a sick snipe) and Michael DiPietro stopped 23 of 24 shots.

What a SNIPE from the 19-year-old Danila Klimovich for his 4th goal of the season.



pic.twitter.com/0zdi9c9Pgc — Faber (@ChrisFaber39) January 15, 2022

Rathbone scored his second of the season during his second game back in the lineup on Saturday, but Arturs Silovs and the baby Canucks lost 4-3.

Abbotsford wraps up their road trip against the Ontario Reign today at 3:00 pm.

The Canucks will wear these slick jerseys in celebration of Lunar New Year. [CTV News]

Their last home game before the February 1st Lunar New Year is on Tuesday, January 25th against the Edmonton Oilers.