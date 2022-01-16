GAME RECAP #38: NUCKS WIN! CUFF CAPS 4-2

While some me, ok, all of us were expecting another sad loss in the morning, yet an Alien presence seemed to spook the Caps. Not at first, with Ovi getting the 1st goal of the game on the PP, because... tradition.

So... just as expected, we and the Nucks got a win. Even better, Pete potted 2! TWO GOALS! He likes playing the Caps - has scored every time he’s played them.

Even more better, the Nucking power play scored. Twice! In a single game!

It shouldn’t be such a big deal to get excited about a road PP goal, because it’s basic road kill doctrine that special teams win road games. Reference the last 3 games for inverted confirmation - or not - just enjoy the positive side of the negatives.

We can skip the 1st period and just get to the winning part...

PowerPlay Pete dekes, pings the post and SCORES!

Want a different angle of Pete’s tally? Me too.

Things you absolutely love to see pic.twitter.com/P5g1jn2xTw — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022

As nice as the PPP was, this was classic no-give-up Pete. Welcome back, Mr. Sneaky. We missed you.

Backhand off the back gives us the lead pic.twitter.com/AFHZW7d74m — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022

For the first time on this easterly misery, the Nucks have the lead. Could they keep it?

Or... extend it? Sure.

It’s Bo. With the 2nd Nucking PP Goal!

He's not missing from there twice! pic.twitter.com/3aeu4qTES2 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022

Nucks carried the 3-1 lead into the 3rd. Where the Caps relieved them of the 2 goal burden.

With a 1 goal lead, the Nucks looked like they’d take the tie. If needed.

Wasn’t needed. Because JT took over the onerous task of being Mr. EN. A task that Pete almost grabbed, but declined. Dang it. Although... we can ask to see a Petey Hattie for next game. That’s something to look forward to. Next season.

The 2nd of a morning B-2-B in the harsh Capitol environment didn’t seem very inviting for the NM game thread. Hence the absence of the heavy threaders. They missed a heck of a thread. Pretty much.

Good game for Demmers. Stopped some scary odd man rushes and limited Ovi to that single 100mph office memo blasted from his office.

Even better, the Nucks gave Demmers the run support he can work with. Also... Miller got a couple points. Which is vital to the success of team. When Miller doesn’t get a point the Nucks don’t get a win - but do get 12 losses. Creepy stat, I know. Trade him at our peril, JR.

The slide stops at 3. Would have been better to stop at 1 or 2, but this is so much better than not stopping at all on the road.

Game thread sums up the subtle game-winning hysteria.

Woooo! But learn to kill a penalty, what the hell. Also, DemVezAllStar totally stole the game for them. So many of the saves. He stopped 6/7 Ovechkin shots alone. — copey2

HAPPY JOHNING

The 2 Johns had to call the tough slog through the swamps of hockey this past week, but made happier calls in today’s swamp.

GAME STATS (Powerplay goals? YES!)

SOG FO% PP PIM HITS BLKS GVA Canucks VAN 32 59% 2/4 8 27 16 6 Capitals WSH 33 41% 2/2 12 25 20 6



SHOTS (that) COUNT (4 of them counted more than others)

Period VAN WSH 1st 16 11 2nd 8 11 3rd 8 11 Total 32 33



PLAYER STATS (PP Pete Competes)

IRREPRESSERING

Pete speaks. Feels good to hear him feeling good.

"Felt good to contribute. Some things we can work on, but happy to get the win."



Elias Pettersson speaks to the media after the win in Washington#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/CDMaRMJX9J — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022

Bruce is almost road happy with the win over his old (and that’s really old) team. And determined to add more specialness to the Nucking PK.

Head Coach Bruce Boudreau meets with the media following the 4-2 win in Washington.#Canucks | @theprovince pic.twitter.com/KDaT6kSdLv — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 16, 2022

That was a better game than advertised. Sure, the PK was horrid. But the PP wasn’t. And that was the difference. There’s a very complex mathematical model, possibly bordering on the Barber’s paradox, that states: if PK=0, then PP must be >0 else game ending outcomes will be zero fun.

A single game road win streak is on the books. Not even Trashville can take that away from us. Enjoy Tuesday’s dinner hockey tilt with retread Preds on the streaking menu.