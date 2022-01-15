Gamethread #37: Canucks vs Hurricanes

What will it take for a road win? A very early start perhaps? What if I told you that the Canucks played the best game they could last time? It’s just that the Canucks top two lines are not as good as the best teams top two lines. But that 4th line of the Canucks is on fire.

The one thing in the Canucks favor is that they have beat the Canes before. Granted, Sebastian Aho didn’t play that game and neither did Frederik Andersen. The Canes are 7-2-1 in their last 10, but have lost their last two games.

Not much else to say, except that the Canucks need a win. Need.........

Realistically, the Canucks are 9 points out of a playoff spot. Do the math. They need a win.

Go Canucks Go!